Ben Chilwell’s loan move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace has been given the famous “here we go” from Fabrizio Romano. He is set to undergo his medical on deadline day and will sign on loan at Selhurst Park until the end of the season.

Chilwell is the second player the Eagles have signed on loan from Stamford Bridge this season after Trevoh Chalobah joined the club for the season. However, he was recalled by the Blues in the middle of January. Palace may well have his replacement lined up on deadline day.

Palace target new defender

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Eagles ‘want to add’ 24-year-old Portuguese defender Tiago Djlao to their squad in order to reinforce Oliver Glasner’s defensive options for the second half of the season. The reports reads that Palace are 'pushing hard' to get their man.

They could face difficulties with a potential move for the centre-back. He is currently on loan at Portuguese side FC Porto, meaning parent club Juventus will have to break the current loan in order for Palace to bring him in.

Why Djalo would be a good signing

Frustratingly for Djalo, he has not had much involvement for Porto during the first half of the season, which is potentially a hint they may be willing to break his loan. The 24-year-old has featured just 12 times across all competitions, managing two goals in that time.

However, despite a tough campaign so far, the defender has been a key player in a top European side during his career. He made 102 appearances for LOSC Lille between 2019 and 2023, even featuring in the Champions League.

Djalo would be a key signing for Palace if they are aiming to replace Chalobah on deadline day. The former Eagles loanee was vital for Glasner, playing 14 times in all competitions, starting each game he featured in.

The South London side will certainly be glad Djalo can find the back of the net because it was something Chalobah excelled at. He managed three goals during his short stint at Selhurst Park, including one against Brighton.

To get an idea of how similar the players are, statistical comparisons on Sofascore for Djlao and Chalobah can be drawn. For this comparison, league stats from the 2024/25 campaign have been used despite the smaller sample size.

Both players are impressive on the ball, with the Portuguese defender averaging a pass accuracy of 95% in the Portuguese top flight this term, and Chalobah slightly lower at 82%. The Palace target will certainly raise the technical floor of the side.

In terms of their ability out of possession, the 24-year-old Porto man averages 5.3 ball recoveries per game, compared to 4.4 for the Chelsea man, and wins 65% of his ground duels as opposed to 59% for Chalobah.

Djalo vs. Chalobah key stats compared Stat (per 90) Djalo Chalobah Pass accuracy 95% 82% Tackles and interceptions 1.6 3.1 Duels won 3.4 5.3 Ground duel win rate 65% 59% Ball recoveries 5.3 4.4 Stats from Sofascore

If the Eagles can get Juve to break the loan, this could be a smart signing on deadline day. Djalo, described as a “dominant” defender by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, could raise the technical floor of the Palace side whilst also being an imposing defender.

Whether it is on a short-term loan deal or a permanent move, this could be a perfect signing for Palace and be a fantastic replacement for Chalobah. Hopefully, the addition of Chilwell isn't the end of their deadline day business.