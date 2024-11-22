After another lengthy international break, the Premier League is finally back, and Ipswich Town have the chance to rain on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United parade before it even really begins on Sunday afternoon.

However, for that to happen, Kieran McKenna's side are going to have to be at their very best, although, with someone like Liam Delap leading the line, that might not even be necessary.

The former Manchester City ace has been sensational this season and has already racked up a haul of six goals and one assist in 11 league appearances.

Yet, there is always room to improve, and that may well be the club's thought process, as recent reports have linked them with another young forward who could be the perfect rival for the Englishman.

Ipswich Town transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs, Ipswich are one of several sides interested in Vasco da Gama forward Rayan Vitor.

Alongside the Tractor Boys, the report claims that fellow Premier League sides Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion have enquired about a possible January move.

While the competition is far from ideal, the good news is that the Brazilian club are prepared to sell their promising youngster for a fee of around £15m, which isn't particularly outrageous in today's market.

There is undoubtedly an element of risk in signing a youngster from the other side of the world, but given his performances at the youth level and the way those in the know speak about him, it may well be a risk worth taking, especially if he can help Delap reach another level as well.

Why Ipswich should sign Rayan Vitor

Okay, so let's get right to the main reason Ipswich should be looking to sign Rayan in January: his output.

Now, it's true that, since making the step-up to first-team football, the 18-year-old has only scored two goals in 29 league appearances, but 20 of those were off the bench and considering his age, it's seriously impressive just how much experience he's getting.

Moreover, when he's played against opponents his own age or just slightly older, he's been utterly electrifying.

For example, in the 2022 season, when he was 15 to 16, the "technically gifted" forward, as dubbed by South American football journalist Nathan Joyes, scored a staggering 31 goals in 43 games against U17 and U20 opposition.

Rayan's incredible 2022 Appearances 43 Minutes 2526' Goal 31 Assists 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.72 Minutes per Goal Involvement 81.48' All Stats via Playmaker

Unsurprisingly, this saw him selected to represent Brazil's U17 team, and in 14 caps, the dynamic attacker scored eight goals and provided three assists while playing off the left, off the right and down the middle.

It's this ability to play in multiple positions across the frontline that makes the "bulldozing forward," as dubbed by Joyes, even more appealing, as not only could he rival Delap for a place in the team, but he could also form a brilliant partnership were McKenna to use him more as a winger.

Ultimately, while he's not a household name, and there is an undeniable risk in signing someone so young from an entirely different continent, Rayan has such enormous potential that it is a risk worth taking.

Therefore, Ipswich should do all they can to secure the young Brazilian as fast as they can before the likes of Southampton and Brighton beat them to him.