Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will hope the Vitor Pereira bubble doesn't burst heading into January, as ex-Old Gold boss Nuno Espirito Santo prepares to bring his high-flying Nottingham Forest troops to Molineux next in Premier League action.

Before that fixture gets underway on the 6th, however, there will be plenty of eyes on the transfer window swinging back open, with fears growing in the air that a higher up poacher could win Matheus Cunha at some stage across the hectic month.

On the contrary, Pereira picking up two wins and a draw from his opening three games in charge might well mean the Brazilian star isn't tempted by a move away.

On top of having to stay alert regarding outgoings, Wolves will also be looking to add in some players this January to maintain positive spirits around Molineux.

Wolves' search for a striker

As reported late last week, Wolves are looking to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach star Tim Kleindienst when the window reopens in order to boost their attacking ranks even more.

The suggestion is that the Old Gold have asked for more information on the explosive German, who is also on the radar of Everton as they too search for more goals to aid their ongoing battle against the drop.

Now capped by his nation at a senior level after showing off his deadliness in front of goal in the Bundesliga, it remains to be seen whether the breakout 29-year-old could make a name for himself in a similar manner in England.

If the £39k-per-week striker enters the English game with this same goalscoring prowess coursing through his veins, he would be a big upgrade on Nordic attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has impressed those at Wolves this season with his own promising displays up top.

What Kleindienst would offer Wolves

Coming in at a towering 6 foot 4 frame - which is identical to Larsen's own imposing build - Kleindienst can boast that he has more goals next to his name playing in Germany this season than the Wolves number nine has managed to tally up.

In total, the Gladbach ace has fired home a stunning nine strikes in the Bundesliga, whilst also picking up four assists, with Larsen just coming up short in contrast with seven goals and two assists himself.

Always just finding himself in the right place at the right time to power home a strike, it's been a remarkable rise for Kleindienst, who had been playing in the lower depths of German football most of his playing days before Gladbach swooped in.

Everywhere he has been to date, Kleindienst has proven himself to largely be a goal machine, with anticipation in the air that he could be prolific for Wolves all the same if a big move was to occur.

Kleindienst's goalscoring record playing in Germany (top three leagues) Competition played in Games played Goals scored Bundesliga 74 23 2. Bundesliga 140 67 3. Liga 35 13 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As can be seen looking at the table above, the in-demand 29-year-old has been a success at every step he has played at in his native country, with 103 career goals tallied up across Germany's top three divisions.

Whilst Larsen has been a success at points this season for the Old Gold, he only boasts one goal from his last six league games, with Kleindienst - who is an "exquisite one-touch player", according to The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor - perhaps the better option as a lofty centre-forward if a move can be reached.

Wolves majorly gambled on Hwang Hee-chan to work when snapping him up from RB Leipzig, and that move has worked for the most part with two goals coming his way under Pereira's short stint so far.

Everyone at Molineux would be hoping Kleindienst can be a success story too, in what would be a dream first signing for Pereira, with his crucial contributions potentially seeing the Old Gold rise up the league and away from any relegation danger.