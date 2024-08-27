Leeds United appear set for a busy end to the summer transfer window as they only have a few days left to complete the rest of their business.

The Whites have brought in Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani, Alex Cairns, and Jayden Bogle to improve Daniel Farke's options across the pitch so far.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter have all left Elland Road on permanent deals.

With the deadline coming up on Friday, Leeds are still eyeing new signings and reportedly have their eye on a potential addition from the Premier League.

Leeds eyeing Premier League defender

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 49ers are considering a late swoop to sign English full-back Max Aarons from Bournemouth this week.

The report claims that the former England U21 international is one of the full-backs on the club's radar as they look to strengthen in that area of the park before the deadline.

It states that Aarons went as far as to have a medical at Thorp Arch last summer, ahead of a proposed move from Norwich City, before he ended up signing for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

They are now hoping that it will be second time lucky in their pursuit of the defender, who did not make the bench for the Cherries in their Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday.

If Leeds can tempt Bournemouth into cashing in on the versatile full-back in the coming days then it would be a dream signing for Farke, who was an influential figure for Aarons at the start of his career.

Why Max Aarons would be a dream for Daniel Farke

Firstly, the 24-year-old ace is a versatile defender who can play at right-back, left-back, or further forward on the right flank, which means that he can cover several positions for the German coach.

Secondly, Farke handed Aarons his senior debut and the young gem went on to play 141 times for him at Norwich. Christoph Zimmermann (182) is the only player to feature more for the manager in his career to date.

In that time, the Leeds target won the Championship twice and was named in the PFA Team of the Year both times, in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Max Aarons 2018/19 Championship 2020/21 Championship Appearances 41 45 Goals 2 2 Assists 6 2 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.7 1.6 Duel success rate 58% 53% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Aarons produced quality at the top end of the pitch and held his own in physical duels in both of those seasons.

The 24-year-old star, who was once described as "outstanding" by Farke, made 20 appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries last term and won 60% of his ground duels, which suggests that his defensive strength is still prominent in his game.

He could provide great competition for Bogle, who has given away one penalty in three games for the club so far, whilst also offering back-up to Junior Firpo on the other side, which is another reason why Aarons would be a dream addition for Farke - who already knows and trusts the Cherries defender.