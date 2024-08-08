Brendan Rodgers could not have asked for a much better start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season for Celtic against Kilmarnock last weekend.

The Hoops ran out convincing winners in a 4-0 rout at Parkhead to shoot straight to the top of the division after matchday one, as they look to defend their title.

Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn, and Anthony Ralston all got their names on the scoresheet for the Scottish giants, to secure all three points for the team.

Only one player made their debut for the Bhoys on the day despite the summer transfer window having been open for almost two months, with Kasper Schmeichel lining up between the sticks as Joe Hart's replacement.

Paulo Bernardo, who joined on a permanent deal from Benfica, and Viljami Sinisalo, who signed from Aston Villa to be Schmeichel's back-up initially, were both unused substitutes in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Hoops do have their eyes on further additions to the squad before the summer transfer window slams shut for business at the end of the month.

In fact, they are said to be eyeing up a move to sign a player who would bolster the manager's attacking options for the 2024/25 campaign...

Celtic preparing bid for star forward

According to Football Insider, Celtic remain interested in a deal to sign Adam Idah on a permanent transfer from English Championship side Norwich City.

The report claims that the two clubs have been in discussions throughout the summer transfer window but no move is close to being agreed at this moment in time.

It adds that the Premiership champions have already had an offer of £4m turned down by the Canaries, who believe that their academy graduate is worth more than that.

That rejection has not deterred Rodgers, though, as the Hoops are still looking to bring the 23-year-old attacker back to Parkhead this summer.

The outlet reveals that Celtic are now set to make a new bid to sign the Ireland international, as they prepare a formal offer for the 6 foot 3 marksman. It does not, however, outline how much they are prepared to put on the table for him.

Earlier this summer, HITC reported that the Championship side are looking for a fee in the region of £8m to allow the striker to move on from Carrow Road, which is double the fee the Hoops had previously offered.

If this new bid does do the business and secures a deal for the centre-forward, though, then he could be an exciting partner for Kuhn in the final third this season.

Nicolas Kuhn's attacking potential

The 24-year-old star had five months to settle into life in Glasgow in the second half of last season after his loan move from Rapid Wien in the winter window.

He did show glimpses of his attacking potential in that time with his impressive displays out on the right wing for Rodgers in the Premiership.

The young forward had produced five assists and 11 'big chances' created in just 16 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga during the first half of the campaign.

23/24 Premiership Nicolas Kuhn Appearances 14 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kuhn did not quite maintain the same level of performance after his move to the Premiership but promising signs were there.

Five 'big chances' created and four direct goal contributions in nine starts was a solid return for a player who had moved to Scotland for the first time midway through a season.

It is now down to Kuhn to kick on and enjoy a strong first full campaign with the Scottish giants, and the early signs suggest that he is set to do so.

The German whiz fired in two goals and provided one assist in the 4-3 win over Manchester City in pre-season and then started the Premiership term by finding the back of the net, by cutting inside onto his favoured foot and scoring via a deflected left-footed effort.

He is a direct and exciting winger with the potential to score and create goals, which is why the gem will be hoping that the club strike a deal for Idah.

Why Idah would be a dream for Kuhn

As aforementioned, Kuhn is a creative flanker who looks to beat opposition defences and play passes and crosses to create high-quality chances for his teammates.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the left-footed whiz created 16 'big chances' in the Bundesliga and the Premiership combined but was only rewarded with seven assists, which suggests that his teammates let him down at times.

Idah, who was praised for his "incredible" talent by Rodgers last term, could come in and provide the winger with a striker who could make the most of his sublime creativity.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 15 38 Goals 8 14 Big chances missed 7 24 Conversion rate 27% 14% Minutes per goal 76 179 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Irish forward was significantly more clinical than Kyogo Furuhashi in the Premiership last season, with a much higher conversion rate and over 100 fewer minutes per goal on average.

Kyogo's wasteful nature in front of goal was on display on the opening day of the season against Kilmarnock, as the striker failed to score from a whopping eight shots and missed two 'big chances'.

Idah has proven himself to be a lethal goalscorer at Premiership level and that is why he could be a dream signing for Kuhn, as it would provide the winger with a centre-forward who can finish off the chances he creates.

The Ireland international could also help the German wizard with his back-to-goal play as the 6 foot 3 ace could use his strength and intelligence to provide the flanker with shooting opportunities, just like when they linked up for Kuhn's goal against Aberdeen back in February.

Therefore, Idah could be a dream signing by Celtic for the former Bayern Munich youngster and, hopefully, this new bid will be enough to bring him back to Parkhead.