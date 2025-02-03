After just over a month of rumours, offers, and deals, the silly season is almost over, and while they've not been as busy as some fans would have liked, Tottenham Hotspur appear determined to make the most of deadline day.

Daniel Levy and Co have already secured the services of goalkeeper Antonín Kinský and centre-back Kevin Danso, the former for £12.5m, the latter on a short-term loan with an obligation to buy at £20.9m.

However, while both are sure to help Ange Postecoglou's team stop conceding so many goals, they won't do much to help them score many, either.

Fortunately, recent reports have touted an incredibly exciting winger for a move to N17 before the day is done, a winger who could be the ideal rival for the injured Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham target Premier League ace

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are interested in Aston Villa star Leon Bailey.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Romano has revealed that Manchester United are also keen on the Jamaican winger and that "both clubs called to be informed on Bailey."

The Italian journalist does not mention how much the £120k-per-week dynamo might cost today, but considering he joined the Villans for £25m in August 2021, it would be a surprise to see the final price fall below that.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line but given how well Bailey can play and Spurs' acute need for attacking reinforcements, it's one worth fighting for, especially as he could be Johnson's perfect rival.

Why Bailey would be the perfet Johnson rival

So, the first thing to say is that, as things stand, Johnson is having a far better season than Bailey this year.

For example, in his 32 appearances, the Welshman has scored 12 goals and provided three assists, while the Jamaican star has scored one goal and provided three assists in 29 appearances.

However, while that is certainly far from ideal if Levy and Co want to sign the latter to challenge the former, things look very different if we compare their output from last season.

For example, in his first campaign for the Lilywhites, the former Nottingham Forest star scored five goals and provided ten assists in 38 appearances, totalling 2506 minutes, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 2.53 games, or every 167.06 minutes.

In contrast, the often "unplayable" Villa star, as dubbed by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 52 appearances, totalling 3197 minutes, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 1.85 games, or every 114.17 minutes.

Bailey vs Johnson 23/24 Player Bailey Johnson Appearances 52 38 Minutes 3197' 2506' Goals 14 5 Assists 14 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.53 0.39 Minutes per Goal Involvement 114.17' 167.06' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, if the former Bayer Leverkusen star was able to achieve numbers like those under the attacking tutelage of Unai Emery, just imagine what he could do under the ultra-attacking Postecoglou.

Ultimately, it might not be the sort of signing that gets the fans on their feet to start with, but Spurs need attacking reinforcements, and while he's underwhelmed this season, Bailey has shown in the past that he has the ability to be an elite attacker in the Premier League and Europe.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to bring the Villa ace to N17 before the day is over, as he'd be the perfect winger to challenge and push Johnson off the right.