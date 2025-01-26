Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be getting slightly worried about their team's lowly predicament in the Premier League with four defeats now on the spin.

Of course, those four losses did come about when facing off against some of the top-flight's best teams in the form of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea and that was no exception last time out as Arsenal battled hard to pick up a slim 1-0 victory at the expense of Vitor Pereira's Old Gold.

Regardless, there will be plenty that concerns the Portuguese manager about the drop-off in form, with the central midfield spots of his team an ongoing problem area owing to Mario Lemina's uncertain future at Molineux and now Joao Gomes' suspension after being shown a red card against the Gunners.

Mario Lemina's future at Wolves

It has been widely reported that Lemina is pushing for a move away from the Premier League strugglers this busy transfer window, with the wantaway midfielder last featuring for his side against Nottingham Forest towards the start of January.

Pereira recently revealed that he won't play at all until the window slams shut and if he did depart this would be a big blow for Wolves. After all, the club's former skipper brings leadership and has shone in spurts.

Indeed, the Gabon international has one goal and three assists next to his name this season in the Premier League, with the likes of Gomes seriously struggling in the central areas without Lemina around.

In the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, Gomes was sent off after picking up two yellow cards to make his team's task on the day even harder, with just one duel won from eight attempted.

Therefore, with the options not exactly plentiful with this recent dismissal further troubling Pereira, it's no surprise to see a new midfield recruit being targetted.

Wolves' dream Lemina replacement

As per a recent post by Fabrizio Romano on his X account, Wolves are battling hard this window to try and snap up Real Betis ace Johnny Cardoso to bolster in the middle of the park.

It's well known that the Old Gold had been looking at Manu Silva as another face to strengthen here, but with that move unfortunately collapsing, this new £21m target could be who Wolves put all their energy into trying to capture.

Wolves would face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who have first priority on the USA international as a result of Giovani Lo Celso's deal to Betis, but Pereira and Co will want to flex their muscles here to land a star that would make Lemina's possible departure feel less demoralising.

After all, Cardoso has shone all season long in La Liga for his current employers, with his potential arrival on the scene handing Wolves some necessary grit and steel to try and make the relegation-threatened side less leaky ahead of some crucial clashes at the foot of the league.

Cardoso's league numbers for Betis (24/25) Stat (* = per game) Cardoso Matches played 14 Goals scored 0 Assists 1 Touches* 51.7 Accurate passes* 30.5 (83%) Interceptions* 1.8 Tackles* 1.7 Ball recoveries* 4.8 Clearances* 2.6 Total duels won* 4.6 Stats by Sofascore

Whilst the 23-year-old might not be as strong as Lemina in attack, he would certainly help Wolves shore up defensively with a hefty 4.6 total duels won per league contest playing in Spain, alongside also offering energy in spades with 4.8 ball recoveries won.

Adding in such a battler might be just what the Old Gold need to forget about Lemina who would likely be unable to offer the same vigour if selected with his unsettled nature potentially having a negative impact on those around him.

This would be a sad ending for Lemina at Molineux after turning around his Premier League playing days with the side, but if Pereira can land this "extraordinary" replacement - as he was once labelled by Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo - his absence won't sting for long.