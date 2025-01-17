Manchester City have been the most active side in the Premier League so far during January, making numerous moves that hopefully will improve Pep Guardiola’s side.

Victor Reis appears to be edging ever closer to a move to the Etihad, with the Brazilian flying over to England to complete his transfer from Palmeiras for around £30m.

The youngster will be looking to provide added cover to the club’s backline, potentially linking up with another new addition, Abdoukodir Khusanov, who also looks set to move to Manchester in the coming days.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal has been agreed with French side Lens over a move for the 20-year-old, with it just a matter of time until the move is completed.

The aforementioned pair could also be joined by another new addition in the North West, further aiding Guardiola’s chances of improving the current run of form in England’s top flight.

Man City’s move to land Omar Marmoush

Over the last few days, City have ramped up their efforts to land Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Omar Marmoush after his superb start to the 2024/25 season for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Egyptian already has 15 goals to his name, providing that attacking threat that the Citizens have often lacked in recent months - even with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the side.

He looked set for a transfer to Nottingham Forest in the summer, but the Reds failed to match the £25m price tag for his services, with their loss set to be City’s gain in the hunt for a top four spot come the end of May.

Journalist Romano has been on top of the move for the attacker, claiming that he’s already agreed terms, but that the two clubs are in talks over a potential fee for the 25-year-old.

City have already made a proposal for his services, but it remains to be seen whether it will be accepted or if they will have to up their bid to convince Frankfurt to part ways with their star man.

Whilst a deal could be heading in the right direction, should they failure to match the asking price, they could turn to another transfer target to provide the goods in attacking areas.

Manchester City's dream Marmoush alternative

Jonathan David is a player who has also been touted with a move to Manchester in recent weeks, but they aren’t the only side in the race with Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs also credited with an interest.

The Canada international could be set to depart current side Lille this month, with his contract expiring in the summer, he could be free to talk to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement.

However, given his contact scenario, City could look to take advantage and sign the 24-year-old on the cheap, certainly providing a cheaper alternative to Marmoush.

Being cost-effective is one thing, but David would also provide serious quality to the side, scoring 11 times in just 17 Ligue 1 appearances, only registering four fewer goals to date.

However, David, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best strikers in the world” by Tony Marinaro, has matched or bettered the Egyptian across numerous key areas throughout 2024/25.

How David comapres to Marmoush in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) David Marmoush Games played 17 17 Goals & assists 12 24 Shot-on-target accuracy 52% 45% Pass accuracy 82% 70% Take-on success 52% 46% Aerials won 0.6 0.4 Goals per shot on target 0.4 0.3 Stats via FBref

The Canadian may have scored fewer goals, but has registered a better shot-on-target rate along with a higher goal per shot-on-target rate, showcasing his clinical edge in attacking areas.

He’s also managed a higher take-on success rate, along with more aerials won, potentially being a more all-round option than Marmoush for Guardiola in the years ahead.

Whilst undoubtedly the Frankfurt man remains the number one target this month, David’s stats are evident that he would be the perfect alternative should any deal fail to materialise.

His current contract scenario could hand City the incentive to pounce and make a move to land the star to avoid him moving to a rival as a result.