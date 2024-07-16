It is fair to say that Chelsea have not been afraid to splash the cash on signings since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022.

They have spent over £100m on two separate players since the American's takeover, with Enzo Fernandez bought for a reported fee of £106.8m and Moises Caicedo snapped up from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £115m.

The Blues have also invested a lot of money into signing talented young players who could either go on to make the club money in the future or develop into first-team options for Enzo Maresca to call upon.

Romeo Lavia, Angelo, Deivid Washington, Andrey Santos, and Cesare Casadei are just a few of the starlets signed by the club over the last few transfer windows.

However, the club are also targeting a move for one young prospect who would be more than capable of securing an immediate place in Maresca’s first team should he arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea still interested in £42m attacking ace this summer

According to The Athletic, Chelsea could be set to revive their interest in Atheltic Bilbao winger Nico Williams after his stellar Euro 2024 campaign.

The Spaniard registered two goals and one assist in his six outings, including the opening goal in the 2-1 victory over England on Sunday evening.

La Liga outfit Barcelona have looked the most likely destination for the 22-year-old in recent weeks, but the report states that the Blues would 'love' to secure his services, with the groundwork in place over a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It has previously been reported that Williams currently has a €58m (£49m) release clause in his current deal with Bilbao, a bargain given his form at the recent tournament, which could allow the club one talent to reach the next level despite his sensational opening season in West London.

Why Williams would be perfect for Cole Palmer

22-year-old Cole Palmer enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2023/24 contributing with 33 goals and assists, the most of any player in the Premier League.

The former Manchester City talent created 72 chances and completed 52 dribbles at a success rate of 53%, contributing to his excellent tally of goals and assists.

However, Williams's potential arrival could allow the Englishman to build on his excellent cameo appearances for England at Euro 2024, in which he registered one assist and scored once, with both goal contributions coming in either the semi-final or final.

When delving into his stats from the previous campaign, the “world-class” Spaniard, as dubbed by journalist Zach Lowy, has produced some sensational figures that would allow Maresca to secure a talent just as impressive as Palmer on the opposite flank.

Nico Williams' stats in La Liga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 31 Goals + assists 16 Successful dribbles 86 Duels won 162 Progressive carries 143 Progressive carries 66 Goals + assists per 90 0.64 Stats via FBref

Williams undoubtedly enjoyed his best season to date in 2023/24, with his all-round play impressing, completing 143 progressive carries (5.70 per 90) and 86 take-ons (3.43 per 90), allowing Palmer to be presented with more opportunities in the final third.

He also managed a total of 66 progressive passes, massively helping the 22-year-old to achieve a total of 11 assists in La Liga, with only Villarreal's Alex Baena achieving more last season.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Whilst he would be a costly addition, the Spain international would improve the Blues’ forward line tenfold, allowing Maresca to have a fighting chance of edging the club closer to a return to Champions League football.

He has the ability and potential to be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge for many years to come, with the club desperately needing to continue the pattern of signing youngsters who have the potential to develop into world-class talents.