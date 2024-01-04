Danny Rohl's arrival in South Yorkshire has allowed Sheffield Wednesday fans to dream again, the Owls now just three points shy of 21st spot in the Championship and escaping the dreaded drop-zone in the division courtesy of the German manager bringing the feel-good factor back to Hillsborough.

Three wins from their last five matches in the second tier have seen the Owls play some enthralling football too, beating ten-man Hull City convincingly last time out 3-1 which was aided by a controversial dismissal to Tyler Morton for the Tigers.

Yet, despite this positive upturn in form allowing Wednesday to believe they can pull off an impressive relegation escape now, Rohl and Co will still view this transfer window as a time to recruit and strengthen well to add more numbers to a revitalised Owls group.

With that in mind, here are three potential signings the South Yorkshire outfit could make this month including one purchase that could be an upgrade on young hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri...

1 James Beadle

Sheffield Wednesday could well be in the market for an upgrade on Cameron Dawson this month, the Sheffield-born shot-stopper shaky at points this season to the detriment of his side.

The 28-year-old's performance recently in a 2-0 away defeat to Coventry City really exposed his frailities in-between the sticks, failing to make a single save in the 2-0 away loss as per Sofascore.

He has redeemed himself in the last two games, with the Owls running out as victors in both, but rumoured target James Beadle could well be viewed as an upgrade on the jittery Dawson.

The 19-year-old Brighton goalkeeper has starred out on loan at Oxford United in League One this campaign to date, picking up seven clean sheets in the third tier for the U's. In contrast, the current Owls number one only has four next to his name.

Standing out at Crewe Alexandra on loan too in League Two as a goalkeeper destined for bigger and better things, now feels like the time for Beadle to be given a chance higher up the EFL pyramid with Wednesday and sign a loan deal this January away from Oxford.

2 Scott Hogan

Rohl could however look away from signing promising starlets by landing Scott Hogan this January, bolstering the attacking positions at Wednesday and taking the pressure off young Bailey Cadamarteri's shoulders in the process.

Cadamarteri has been a revelation at Wednesday under the German's guidance, gifted his first-ever senior start under Rohl this campaign and never looking back with three goals scored in 11.

However, the Owls cannot rely on a teenager to keep scoring goals to help stave off the drop in a challenging division. Therefore, signing a striker of Hogan's pedigree and experience would be a shrewd bit of business if pulled off.

Netting 67 goals across his career in the Championship, the Republic of Ireland international could look to reignite his faltering career away from St Andrew's with Wednesday if purchased.

3 Cauley Woodrow

Hogan might well not be the only striker targeted by Wednesday however, with Cauley Woodrow a potential name on the extensive Owls shopping list with the 29-year-old once a feared striker in South Yorkshire for Wednesday's rivals in Barnsley.

Woodrow could well want an escape route out of Premier League Luton Town to - like Hogan - breathe some life into his stuttering career.

Netting 13 times for the Tykes during the 2020/21 Championship campaign, a short-term loan deal to land Woodrow could work for both Luton and Wednesday with Rohl eager to add another potent striker to his ranks away from failures present at Hillsborough such as Ashley Fletcher.

Potentially rusty with a lack of game time under his belt in the top flight, Woodrow will hope he can recapture his free-flowing best with the Owls and be a hero for the Championship side come the end of the season in a relegation escape story.