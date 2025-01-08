West Ham have struggled at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, only picking up 23 points after 20 games played, winning six games, drawing five but losing nine times.

Julen Lopetegui spent just over six months in charge at the club, managing 22 games and picking up 1.18 points on average.

The Hammers have averaged 14.6 shots taken per game (7th highest in the division), holding 46.6% possession (7th lowest) and conceded 16.6 shots per game (4th most).

Despite having slightly more control and possession in games, Lopetegui's style wasn't coming together, especially with their out-of-possession ideas often being exposed, leading to him being sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

What Graham Potter could do first at West Ham

Potter is likely to be flexible with his ideas, both in and out of possession, looking to stabilise the club and get results on the board first, before looking ahead to next season.

With this being said, it's hard to predict whether we see a four or five at the back from the former Brighton boss, as he has used both extensively in the past.

This could see the Englishman get the best out of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen again, perhaps giving a chance to a new midfielder such as Lewis Orford from the academy, in order to fix their mobility issues in central midfield, and even three central defenders used to stop leaking goals.

But, with the Hammers' current striker situation, the directors could make a move to sign a new striker, reuniting Potter with one of his old players, which could turn out to be his dream first signing at the London Stadium.

A dream first signing for Graham Potter

According to reports from The Telegraph earlier this week, West Ham are weighing up a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored 17 goals in 79 appearances for the Brighton first-team, also providing five assists in 3,525 minutes played.

Once thought to be "one of the most exciting centre-forwards on the planet" as dubbed by Ryan Adsett of TSR Football, the youngster has enjured a lean season, scoring just once in 220 minutes of Premier League football but there is a belief that, with regular game time, he could live up to that quote once again.

Indeed, hailed by Brighton team-mate James Milner for his "phenomenal" finishing, the 20-year-old has shown already in his short career the quality he has in and around the box.

Evan Ferguson vs Michail Antonio comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Ferguson Antonio Goals 0.26 0.10 Assists 0.00 0.10 xG 0.20 0.24 Progressive Carries 0.80 3.12 Progressive Passes 0.40 1.94 Shots Taken 2.76 2.08 Shots on Target 1.18 0.52 Key Passes 1.20 0.97 Shot-Creating Actions 1.60 2.37 Aerial Duels Won 1.60 1.83 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Ferguson to Antonio (who is currently out injured, which further shows their need for a striker option this month), you can see the extra shot volume and efficiency the youngster could provide, taking more shots and getting more on target.

However, Antonio clearly offers much more than his goal-scoring, running the channels and helping with his progressive qualities, especially carrying out to relieve pressure. This role would therefore need to be tweaked by Potter, to allow the Irishman to play his best role, whilst not losing the progressive qualities needed in the team.

Not only would Ferguson offer a more youthful striker option (all of West Ham's current first-team strikers are over the age of 30), but he would also offer a new dimension to their play, being a mobile target man who can link play but also provide the finishing touch. That would surely be a dream for any new manager.