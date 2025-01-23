Liverpool have been riding the crest of a wave this season but supporters fear that it will all come crashing down at some point.

While, in football, it's important not to look too far into the future, the Anfield supporters are aware that Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from overseas at any given moment.

While FSG remain sanguine in the face of a staggering quandary, losing any of these players would be a detrimental blow.

Salah, for example, is one of the greatest forwards that Merseyside has ever seen, posting 22 goals and 17 assists so far this season. Saudi suitors are growing in confidence, and Liverpool are beginning to look at a success plan.

Liverpool looking at Salah replacement in Spain

As per Spanish reports, Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of signing Takefusa Kubo at the end of the season as Slot begins to prepare for a potential future without Salah at the club.

Kubo has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract but according to the report, Liverpool are prepared to offer €50m (£42m) plus Federico Chiesa - a bid they believe will be accepted.

While sporting director Richard Hughes will still be pushing to tie the Egyptian king down to a bumper new deal at Liverpool, it feels like time is running out for a harmonic conclusion, and Kubo could be the answer to the problem.

Why Takefusa Kubo could replace Mo Salah

Kubo is only 23 but he's emerged as a major player on the Spanish scene over the past few years, notching 38 goal contributions across 112 appearances for Real Sociedad.

As per FBref, the fleet-footed winger ranks among the top 2% of positional peers in La Liga this season for progressive carries, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

The Japan international would bring far fleeter athleticism to Slot's team than the 32-year-old Salah, who is one of the most potent attacking forces in world football but less mobile than he once was.

2024/25: Takefusa Kubo vs Mohamed Salah Match Stats* Kubo (La Liga) Salah (Prem) Matches (starts) 20 (14) 21 (21) Goals 4 18 Assists 0 13 Shots taken* 1.4 (.) 4.0 (2.0) Big chances missed 0 14 Pass completion 77% 73% Big chances created 3 17 Key passes* 1.2 2.3 Ball recoveries* 3.2 2.5 Tackles + interceptions* 1.4 0.7 Dribbles* 1.9 1.6 Total duels (won)* 4.8 (49%) 3.4 (43%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

No winger in Europe (barring maybe Barcelona's Raphinha) can hold a candle to Salah this season, and there's no doubt that Kubo has much to work on before he is performing at a satisfactory level for a team like Liverpool, but the ingredients for success are there.

He's combative and creative, sure, but perhaps most curiously, Kubo hasn't missed a single big chance in La Liga this season, suggesting that his ball-striking ability is good, but he just isn't getting into enough goalscoring positions.

Spanish-based journalist Kiyan Sobhani has echoed this argument, saying last year: "Kubo is dusting defenders this season and has been an unrelenting offensive menace. Constantly in attack mode."

In Liverpool's system, this can be improved, especially when taught to apply some of Salah's tricks to his craft, which Liverpool coaches will no doubt be able to implement into his game.

The left-footer does need to hone his sharpness in front of goal but there's no doubting the quality. With a complete skillset and a ferocious energy about him, Kubo could be the perfect Salah heir.

Look, Liverpool would be foolish to try and replace Salah with a winger of striking likeness - they just wouldn't live up to the plate. Instead, Kubo can add his own flair to the role, and make it his own.