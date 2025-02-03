It's been just over a month of seemingly non-stop speculation, rumours, and deals, but we've finally reached transfer deadline day, and it appears as if Tottenham Hotspur are looking to do more business.

So far, the Lilywhites have paid £12.5m for Slavia Prague shot-stopper Antonín Kinský and bought in RC Lens centre-back Kevin Danson on a short-term loan with an obligation to buy at £20.9m.

However, while reinforcements between the sticks and at the back were desperately needed, Ange Postecoglou's side could do with some help up top as well.

Fortunately, recent reports have linked the North Londoners with an exciting winger who could be the ideal replacement for Timo Werner.

Totteham target attacking ace

According to a recent report from the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Tottenham are interested in AC Milan ace Noah Okafor.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has claimed that West Ham United are also keen on the Swiss winger and that both Premier League sides have been in contact with the Rossoneri over a potential move.

The story has revealed that while Milan wanted to sell the player on a permanent deal earlier in the window, they'd now be willing to send him out on a short-term loan, which could prove too enticing an offer to pass up on for Spurs.

It might not be the game-changing signing fans are after, but the £41k-per-week dynamo could provide the extra attacking impetus that Postecoglou's side need at the moment and be the perfect replacement for Werner, who continues to underwhelm and could even be on his way to Major League Soccer before the season's over.

Why Okafor would be a Werner upgrade

While he has had a few notable performances here and there since joining Spurs, it would probably be fair to say that Werner's time in North London has been a disappointment.

The former Chelsea ace has certainly tried to help the team, but he's been unable to shift the perception of him being an incredibly profligate and frustrating forward, as evidenced by his lacklustre return of three goals and six assists in 40 appearances, totalling 1842 minutes.

So, with that in mind, it becomes incredibly clear why the club might be looking out for players who could come in and replace the German this month, and in Okafor, they might've found someone who can.

While the "electric" talent, as dubbed by respected football analyst Ben Mattinson, hasn't had the best of times in Milan, he's still been more effective than the RB Leipzig loanee has been under the ultra-attacking Postecoglou.

For example, in 36 appearances last season, totalling 1005 minutes, the "magnificent" forward, as dubbed by former coach Mauro Lustrinelli, managed to rack up a reasonable haul of six goals and three assists, which comes out to a goal involvement every four games, or every 111.66 minutes.

Okafor's 23/24 Appearances 36 Minutes 1005' Goals 6 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 Minutes per Goal Involvement 111.66' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Furthermore, in the 22/23 campaign, his final with RB Salzburg, the 24-capped international managed to score ten goals and provide five assists in 32 appearances, totalling 1851 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 2.13 games, or every 123.4 minutes.

Ultimately, Okafor is unlikely to completely transform Spurs' attack this season, but he's shown over the last couple of years that, when given a chance, he can perform, and he'd undoubtedly be an upgrade on Werner.

Therefore, the Lilywhites must do what they can to bring the Swiss ace to N17 today, even if that means signing him on loan.