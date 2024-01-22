Sunderland would be doomed if they didn't have Jack Clarke to rely upon in their side, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur dud the first name on Michael Beale's Black Cats teamsheet week in week out currently.

Scoring 13 times this campaign for the underwhelming promotion hopefuls, which has included three strikes in his last five games, the ongoing transfer rumour mill suggests the electric 23-year-old is being lined up for a move up a division off the back of a fantastic individual campaign so far.

Beale could well have a list of replacements for the Sunderland star-man in his back pocket as a result, with these three names coming to mind as potential faces to come in to replace Clarke this month...

1 Liam Millar

Formerly on the books at Liverpool, Liam Millar's loan spell away from current parent club Basel with Preston North End this campaign has certainly caught the eye of Beale's promotion hopefuls.

Just this weekend gone, the Canadian winger terrorised Archie Gray all game for Ryan Lowe's outfit in a slim away day defeat versus Leeds United - the Preston number 23 only needing 32 touches of the ball at Elland Road as he assisted Preston's shock early opener.

The 24-year-old attacker caused Daniel Farke's men even more havoc in the reverse fixture just last month, scoring a stunning solo strike to win the game 2-1 with a number of Leeds shirts just standing back for Millar to unleash a sensational curled effort.

What may also interest the supporters at the Stadium of Light is comparisons to former Black Cat Aiden McGeady, with PNE skipper Alan Browne saying in December: "I don't think we've had someone similar to that, probably since (Aiden) McGeady in terms of one-v-one. We've had some pace and got past players that way, but to actually have that skill to go past a player - it's quite rare in football now actually. "

Noted as being interested in the breakout Preston star according to football journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon - the ex-Liverpool youngster now onto five goals and six assists in all competitions this season so far - Sunderland could view Millar as a signing worth making to soften the blow of Clarke leaving.

2 Amad Diallo

It wouldn't be a proper transfer window without the Black Cats being linked with a move for Amad Diallo in some capacity, a heartfelt reunion with the former on-fire loanee always seemingly on the cards.

A recent report from TEAMtalk indicates that this window will be no exception to that rule, with the Manchester United trickster only wanting a move away from Old Trafford this month if he can return back to Wearside despite further interest from Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

Diallo could fill the void left behind by Clarke perfectly, the fringe Red Devils figure a different beast when playing at the Stadium of Light compared to his constant presence on the periphery at Old Trafford.

Not suited to filling in down the left wing arguably, with the attacker more adept at playing down the right-hand flank, Diallo's unpredictability on the ball and desire to excite the Sunderland faithful means he's a Clarke-style player - the 21-year-old forward helping himself to 14 goals and four assists during his first spell with the Black Cats which even saw teammate Luke O'Nien describe the Ivorian winger as "incredible".

Is it time for Diallo to finally put pen to paper on a joyful homecoming?

3 Kwame Poku

In the same ilk as Diallo, Sunderland could opt to sign another dangerous winger in Peterborough United star Kwame Poku who fits the bill of Clarke but predominantly operates down the right channel.

Attracting interest from the Premier League according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Sunderland could make a statement signing by purchasing the 22-year-old attacker this January.

On 18 goal contributions in total for the League One promotion candidates in all competitions this season, the former Colchester United forward has also shown glimpses of his ability to play up a level in the second tier with a further two assists from 20 Championship appearances managed across his career to date.

Linked with a move for Poku in November last year according to TEAMtalk, alongside the likes of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town also showing signs of interest, the Black Cats could well reignite their intrigue in the Posh star this month if Clarke exits.