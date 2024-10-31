Newcastle United put their Premier League defeat against Chelsea last weekend firmly in the past, dispatching Enzo Maresca's Blues in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

It's been a patchy start to the season for the Magpies, but Eddie Howe's squad carry plenty of class and showcased their quality as they breezed into the quarter-finals, with Brentford travelling to St. James' Park for that one.

Sat in 12th place in the league with just three wins from nine matches, there's plenty of work to do, and though Arsenal are the opponents at the weekend, Alexander Isak is finding his feet, having dismantled the Chelsea defence.

Alexander Isak has clicked into gear

There's no need to shirk away from the fact that Isak has started the season slowly. Who cares, for the Swede has now scored in successive matches, both against Chelsea, and looks to have hit his stride at the perfect time for Howe's goal-shy side.

Last season, he posted 25 goals across 40 appearances, and though he only has three from nine outings this term, the 25-year-old is starting to reclaim his usual gusto.

Newcastle's suffocating press forced Chelsea into an error that Isak ate greedily, claiming possession after the impressive Sandro Tonali's challenge and thumping home. He also played a big part in the Toon's other goal and will be delighted with his efforts.

It was an excellent and clinical display, and that's despite completing only six passes all evening and losing possession 14 times, as per Sofascore.

He left something wanting in his crispness to be sure, and for that reason, he wasn't Howe's finest performer of the night. That would be Joelinton, who was immense in the engine room.

Joelinton was immense for Newcastle

Joelinton has ebbed and flowed this season but produced arguably his finest display of the 2024/25 campaign against Chelsea in midweek, with his energy and pressing instrumental in the victory.

It was a showing that turned heads, with the Northern Echo awarding the Brazil international with an 8/10 match rating, writing of his performance: 'Set the tone for Newcastle’s display with his aggressive pressing – looked better in a more advanced role.'

Joelinton: Match Stats vs Chelsea (30/11/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 51 Shots (on target) 1 (0) Accurate passes 32/35 (91%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 4 (3) Tackles + interceptions 2 Total duels (won) 11 (5) Stats via Sofascore

Having won 75% of his dribbles, offered composed crispness in possession and indeed brought the tireless and raging energy levels that were requisite for success against Maresca's Chelsea team, Joelinton sure did catch the eye in a more advanced role.

He benefitted greatly from the slickness of Sandro Tonali a bit deeper, coming into his own even though his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes entered the fray after the break.

Isak might be Newcastle's chief goalscorer, but Joelinton offers some physicality and expression in the middle of the park that can have quite the ripple effect.

He's an integral part of Howe's unit, and must now use this display as a launchpad to make a marked impact on the Magpies' season.