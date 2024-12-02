Rangers look set to be without a key player ahead of their Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock this week, in a blow for manager Philippe Clement.

Clement clinging on as Rangers manager

The Gers picked up a much-needed victory in the league on Sunday afternoon, winning 1-0 away to St Johnstone to just about keep in touch with Celtic and Aberdeen, getting to within seven points of the latter and having a game in hand.

It was a result that has helped ease a little pressure on Clement, who continues to battle to save his job at Rangers, following an unconvincing start to the season. It was far from the greatest performance, however, with an own goal needed to get them over the line, and further improvements are needed.

Next up for the Gers is a league clash with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, with Celtic making the trip to Aberdeen at the same time, meaning at least one of their rivals will drop points.

Another win is essential for Rangers, not only in terms of their slim title hopes, but also when it comes to Clement remaining in charge heading into Christmas. With the match not too far away, an injury blow has emerged from the St Johnstone game, though.

"Unlucky" Rangers player could miss Kilmarnock game

Speaking after Sunday's action, Clement admitted that Dujon Sterling could miss Rangers' visit of Killie, having to see a specialist to get to the bottom of a blocked nerve issue.

"Dujon is unlucky, because it's not a real injury. It's a blocked nerve, so he has to see a specialist to unblock it, to get treatment and because of that, he was not available today. We will see if he's available on Wednesday or not. It's not a long-term thing, but those things happen."

Being without Sterling on Wednesday night would be a blow for Rangers, considering he has featured plenty this season, making 10 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, as well as playing four times in the Europa League, even registering an assist in last week's 4-1 win away to Nice.

Meanwhile, Michael Stewart spoke of his admiration for the 25-year-old after he signed a new deal at Ibrox, saying back in October: "We are delighted that Dujon has committed his future to the club. He has become a vital member of the squad over the past year since I came to the club, showing his potential in several positions and always being ready for the team.

"We are going to continue working hard together with him to get everything out of his abilities and believe he will continue to have a big impact on the squad."

On the plus side, Clement hasn't completely ruled the £22,000-a-week Sterling out of the midweek game at Ibrox, but the fact that he missed St Johnstone and is seeing a specialist does suggest that he may have to sit it out.