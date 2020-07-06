East End Park

Key information about East End Park

The new East End Park was built in 1920 and is now the home of Dunfermline Athletic FC. The stadium is located on the edge of the Garvock residential area to the east of the town centre, and has four stands surrounding it.

Its maximum capacity stands at 11,480 with a pitch that measures 105m by 64m. The surface is covered with natural grass with undersoil heating installed and has no running track around it.

The record attendance was set during a Dunfermline Athletic home clash when a crowd of 27,816 people watched their game against Celtic on 30 April 1968.

A history of East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic have been using East End Park ever since the club was formed back in 1885 but in 1920, the Board of Directors purchased some land from the North British Railway company, essentially laying out the current location of the stadium. It was then that the ground was moved ever so slightly from a position that was more to the west of the city.

The construction started immediately after and the club soon added a wooden stand with a low roof and a pavilion, following it up with terraces which would increase the capacity to 16,000 when the club was promoted to the First Division in 1926.

However, the early 1930s brought more problems as Dunfermline struggled to make ends meet on the financial side of things, forcing the club to host greyhound racing in order to gather more funds. It helped them stay afloat but it also meant that they would have the dog track cut across the corners of the pitch for a while.

In 1934, and following another promotion, a roof was built over the northern terrace and a year after that, the eastern one was also improved. The renovations were put on hold during World War II and it was not until 1951 that crush barriers were installed. Still, a great period of improvement commenced between 1957 and 1970 that coincided with the club’s several qualifications for European competitions.

In 1962 they constructed a two-tier Main Stand and soon after further improved their terracing. It wouldn’t be long until Dunfermline also recorded their highest attendance when Celtic came to visit in 1968, attracting a crowd of 27,816. Needless to say, with so many people there for a huge clash, chaos ensued as they scaled the stand roof and floodlight pylons to gain access to the ground. One person even died from the fall.

In the late 1990s, East End Park was finally converted into an all-seater, setting the capacity at 12,509 but that figure would further shrink to settle at 11,480. In 2003, the club decided to cover the pitch with artificial turf but has since reverted back to grass two years after that after continuous reservations from both coaches and players.

Dunfermline have also added executive boxes along the South Stand, replacing the lower deck seats in the process as well and there haven’t really been that many changes to the stadium in recent years. In 2011, the North Stand was closed for a while due to financial reasons but the club announced it would restore its function only a year after that.

Tickets to watch Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park

All tickets to watch Dunfermline Athletic play at East End Park can be found on the club’s official website. The most expensive admission price for adults is £22 if you choose the South Stand but the price varies for different age groups as well as the location you choose.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

