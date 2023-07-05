Arsenal have been slowly building year-on-year under Mikel Arteta, with that culminating in last season's unexpected title charge to which they were narrowly edged out by Manchester City.

Their rivals were vastly more experienced in such a situation and in the end it showed, as Pep Guardiola's team finished five points ahead of the Gunners, before going on to win the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Whilst many factors aided such a historic campaign for the Manchester club, undoubtedly one of the most important was the decision to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored?

The Norwegian forward had lit up the Bundesliga following an imperious spell in Germany where he scored 86 goals in 89 games for the club, and his switch to the Etihad cemented his rise to the top. However, few could have expected the 22-year-old would come to dominate English football with such speed.

He would finish the term on 52 goals across all competitions, having broken the league's scoring record alongside numerous others.

Shifting from playing with no striker to a 6 foot 4 one was drastic for Guardiola, but ultimately it proved to be the difference.

Now, in an effort to emulate such success and once again seek to replicate the style that his former mentor has made, Arteta could replicate this by turning their rumoured interest from this year in Dusan Vlahovic into a reality.

Are Arsenal signing Dusan Vlahovic?

Although his €80m (£70m) price tag might put many off given what the north London outfit are already set to spend this summer with their various ongoing deals, if he was to have a similarly revolutionary effect like Haaland, it would be more than worth it.

After all, the Spanish head coach had reportedly made it clear that a taller, more aggressive striker was an important target for this summer back in March.

Given that the Serbia international stands at 6 foot 3, just one inch shorter than the Citizens' striker, he immediately ticks that box.

Not to mention he is also blessed with that same frightening speed that makes Haaland such a physical marvel and allows him to pin defenders, bully them in the air and run them in behind.

Given he is just 23 years old, the future remains bright for this young finisher to continue his development which has seen him also shoot to the top of the game.

In what was his true breakout year for Fiorentina, where many took note of this hulking forward, the left-footed star notched 21 league goals before earning his move the year following.

However, despite switching to Juventus mid-season, he would still record another 24 goals in Serie A to supplement his ever-growing reputation.

Podcaster Tom Rooney sought to outline his qualities back in 2021, forecasting such a high-profile transfer: "I thought Vlahovic was just exceptional tonight before Mitrovic came on, surely on the move from Fiorentina in the summer? Plays with proper bite, uses his size but can really play ball too."

With a freakish physique, blistering speed and an uncanny ability to find the net with regularity, there are few in world football who profile as close to the relentless Haaland.

Perhaps under Arteta, he could reach new heights and set up a new striking rivalry for the ages.