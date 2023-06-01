Chelsea's need for a new striker is likely atop Mauricio Pochettino's list, and thus he seemingly has plenty of options should certain assets refuse the move.

What's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

That's at least the thoughts of transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who offered an update on the Blues' pursuit of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Taking to Twitter, he detailed the various suitors who might make a move for the youngster this summer:

"Vlahović, one of the names in Bayern list and really appreciated by Tuchel.

"Chelsea and Man United are also well informed on the situation but it all depends on Juventus. Up to them. Dusan, always been in Bayern radar and remains there, as reported last week."

Given the west London outfit has also been touted with a swoop for fellow Serie A marksman Victor Osimhen, this report could represent a fall-back option should they fail to secure Napoli's star man. A reported price tag of £100m could put off Todd Boehly, especially when just €90m (£78m) could be enough to tempt his alternative.

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

Although the Nigeria international has stolen the goalscoring show this term in Italy, with his 30 goals in all competitions making him the division's top scorer, Vlahovic has quietly bagged a solid amount in what has been a torrid year in Turin.

Having seen a 15-point deduction in January, this was later overturned in April before a further ten points were stolen just last month.

The Italian giants have therefore never really known exactly where they stood in the league, resulting in mixed performances. Amidst all the turmoil, the 23-year-old has still mustered 14 goals in all competitions.

It is worth noting that in the campaign prior, which was uninterrupted by such distractions, he recorded 35 goal contributions split across both Fiorentina and his current club and was only second to Ciro Immobile in the top scoring charts.

Standing at 6 foot 3, he has all the physicality of Osimhen with a similar level of goalscoring ability when on form. Italian journalist Carlo Garganese even took to Twitter during that outstanding breakout term, as he gushed:

"Dusan Vlahovic is a MONSTER. He reminds me so much of Christian Vieri. He is 22 and he fights three defenders at a time. Scary how strong he is. Imagine him in a few years when he’s a man."

Pochettino would give himself the best possible foundation for immediate success should he secure the Serbia international, building on their 38 goals from the recently-ended campaign which left them as the Premier League's joint-fifth lowest scorers.

Although on the surface Osimhen is the more exciting option, as a similar physical marvel with that lethal scoring touch, the gulf is not as clear when both are placed in firing teams. Vlahovic might seem like an alternative to the 24-year-old, but could actually be just as good at a year younger and nearly £20m cheaper.