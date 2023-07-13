Tottenham Hotspur could be set to make one of the most stunning moves of this summer window, with a new target identified...

How much would Dusan Vlahovic cost?

The latest comes from journalist Valentin Feuillette, writing for French publication Foot Mercato, who took to Twitter to detail the Lilywhites' surprising pursuit of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Although the Serbia international only moved to Turin in January 2022, the struggles felt at the Allianz Stadium have led someone of his quality to be touted around Europe.

The writer would succinctly detail just how much they will demand, and the key factors that could lead to a deal being struck.

He noted:

"Dušan Vlahović in the sights of Tottenham! Spurs priority if Harry Kane leaves, Contact between Juventus and Tottenham, Good relations between managements, PSG in battle, Requested price 70 million (£60m)".

Given how new manager Ange Postecoglou has already started his spending this window, this latest addition could provide the perfect replacement should their main marksman depart, and hand new signing James Maddison an ideal partner with which to play from.

How many goals does Dusan Vlahovic have?

Standing at 6 foot 3, the mere presence of this powerful, yet speedy, striker would immediately bolster Spurs' front line in terms of physicality.

For all the qualities Kane possesses, he is without this explosive power and, crucially, six years his senior.

Not to mention that Bayern Munich continue to test their resolve with continued interest in the man who fired in 30 Premier League goals last term despite the miserable year felt in this part of north London.

However, Vlahovic too has remained prolific since bursting onto the scene for Fiorentina.

Such consistency in front of goal would likely leave fans feeling more optimistic should the England captain depart, that they would simply be swapping one lethal finisher out for another.

His true breakout campaign came during the 2020/21 year, as he would notch 21 Serie A goals for the Viola to earn the attention of Europe's elite.

Following that up with 29 goals across all competitions had led Juventus to pounce, and given that these figures were shared across two clubs outlines his ability to acclimatise well.

This form even led journalist Carlo Garganese to dub him a "monster", writing:

"He is 22 and he fights three defenders at a time. Scary how strong he is. Imagine him in a few years when he’s a man."

Considering he is just 23 years old, a tally of 95 goals in just 220 games suggests a sparkling future for this young front-man with all the attributes to dominate at the top level.

Pairing this kind of physicality and lethal finishing with the creative exploits of Maddison could pose a frightening partnership set to be struck next season, as this tricky English maestro would surely thrive off having someone so potent beside him.

Not only would his powerful play style forge more pockets of space for him to operate in, as Garganese suggested, but that lightning-quick turn of pace would then allow the former Leicester City man to also supply him from deep should defences push up.

When compared to other attacking midfielders across Europe, his ranking within the top 15% for progressive passes per 90 should help supplement this suggestion.

With ten goals and nine assists for a Foxes team that fell to the drop, the 26-year-old playmaker now seems ready to step up to the demands of a club of this size, one expected to try and get back into Europe's top competition - the Champions League.

Pairing his creativity and added attacking threat with the daunting prospect of Vlahovic could see Postecoglou strike up an immediately elite front line, ready to realise his long-term ambitions with ease.