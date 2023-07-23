Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a host of new strikers, as the fate of Harry Kane remains up in the air.

Is Dusan Vlahovic leaving Juventus?

With the wife of the English striker having been noted searching for houses in Bavaria, this has added even more fuel to a fire that is seemingly getting out of hand for Ange Postecoglou.

A frank interview from the Australian earlier this week showcased his bluntness on the situation, suggesting that whilst it remains unresolved, a cloud seems to be looming over his club.

That could therefore feed into the claims made by Italian journalist Rudi Galetti, who updated GIVEMESPORT on the thought process behind Spurs' decision-makers:

"As just told, Tottenham are targeting Dusan Vlahovic as replacement number one in the event of the farewell of Harry Kane.

"The Serbian player could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window for around €80m (£70m) and the Bianconeri are absolutely open to listen to proposals for him.

"Spurs are on the verge of taking the first steps to better understand the room for negotiation with the Italian club, because the price tag is considered too high. Tottenham would like to lower the request during talks."

How many goals did Dusan Vlahovic score last season?

Given his hulking figure and powerful play style, harking back to the classic number nine of decades gone by, the Serbia international does draw parallels with that of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Not only do both boast impressive physiques, but the way they operate also showcases startling similarities that suggest the Lilywhites could be set to secure their own version of the Ivorian front-man.

Journalist Paul Brown sought to emphasise such comparisons, as he noted: "There's a little bit of lots of different people in Vlahovic. There's a little bit of Batistuta and a little bit of Didier Drogba."

However, what ties them together well is their penchant for goalscoring, which is ultimately the key asset needed for a successful striker.

Across an illustrious eight years at Stamford Bridge, where he would claim four Premier League titles and a Champions League, the 45-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances.

Standing at 6 foot 2 and understandably feared in the air, his touch for a towering forward remained exemplary, helping him remain relevant as the favoured style in football shifted.

That shift has actually been so dramatic over the last decade that the hulking number nine has actually come back into fashion, allowing the young star to now shine. He was even lauded as recently as 2022, with journalist Carlo Garganese claiming:

"Dusan Vlahovic is a MONSTER. He reminds me so much of Christian Vieri. He is 22 and he fights three defenders at a time. Scary how strong he is. Imagine him in a few years when he’s a man."

Last season for Juventus the 23-year-old endured a tougher campaign amidst all the turmoil surrounding the Turin club. Despite that, his 14 goals and four assists across all competitions noted a fine return, only regarded as disappointing due to the lofty standards he has set himself.

During what was a breakout year for the 6 foot 3 ace, the 2020/21 season saw him notch 21 goals in Serie A for Fiorentina. Then, in the following campaign, which would be split between two clubs as he made his January move, Vlahovic would score a further 29 across all competitions including six further assists.

The foundations are clearly in place for a fruitful career of consistent goalscoring, and given the number of goals they serve to lose with Kane's departure, this is almost a prerequisite.

Their all-time record scorer is just 48 shy of breaking the Premier League's all-time scoring record, to emphasise such quality.

However, should Vlahovic come and prove to be even closer to Drogba than just physique and play style, then maybe he could prove to be the catalyst that finally makes Spurs challengers for the elite honours that they have been avoiding for so long now.