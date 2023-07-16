Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a largely prolific summer thus far under Ange Postecoglou, having welcomed James Maddison in to spearhead numerous other additions all set to usher in a revolution.

It will be a steady process, but there is precedent to suggest that the future already seems far brighter under the stewardship of this intelligent Australian manager.

However, this is a Spurs window that still seems set to once again be dominated by an alternative transfer saga, with Bayern Munich the latest to push in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

Manchester City have tried in the past, whilst Manchester United have only recently pulled out of the race. Even Paris Saint-Germain are said to be sniffing around the England captain, who only has one year left on his current deal in north London.

All signs point towards what should be a routine exit, yet the reluctance of the Lilywhites remains. Despite that, a contingency plan has still seemingly been drawn up should the unthinkable happen.

In fact, it was reported earlier in the week that Postecoglou was even seeking to speed up his push to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, as Chelsea creep into contention. For the reported €80m (£70m) he would command, most of this fee would likely be supplemented by Kane's potential exit, given the Bavarian giants are reportedly preparing a bid that would dwarf the touted fee for the Serbia international.

How many goals does Dusan Vlahovic have for Juventus?

Although boasting wildly different profiles with regard to play style, both Kane and Vlahovic share a keen similarity that makes them such valuable assets: they will score goals.

An attribute that seems so simple is one that remains so hard to come by at the top level, and the addition of a pure goalscorer can prove so important in seeking out those elite honours. Manchester City's acquisition of Erling Haaland stands as glittering proof of this, as his move saw him score 52 goals in all competitions as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

Whilst few could compare to these figures, Spurs' 29-year-old marksman managed to keep pace for a far weaker side. His 30 league goals mark a triumph amidst the chaos that surrounded the club last year.

Vlahovic has also suffered from a tumultuous past season, with writer Emmet Gates even claiming: "Dusan Vlahovic has the ability to be a generational talent, but he's suffering in this iteration of Juventus. To paraphrase a famous Zlatan line: He's a Ferrari being driven like a Fiat."

However, he has remained a reliable goalscorer despite being only 23 years old.

The 2020/21 year saw the former Fiorentina ace notch 21 goals, then switching clubs mid-way through the following campaign did not deter his proficiency. He would score another 24 in the league, justifying the lofty ceiling he boasts. A tally of 23 goals and six assists across 63 tough games in Turin further emphasises this.

Finding the net with ease is a fine habit to attain, and Vlahovic certainly has it. If Spurs are to lose Kane, there are few forwards in Europe who would likely be able to emulate his quality in front of goal with such regularity, even if his play style is more reliant on his pace in behind and ability to bully centre-backs than his potential predecessor.

However, at six years his junior and already rivalling many for Golden Boot awards, there is arguably no better heir to the club's record scorer and prized asset.