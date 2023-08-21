Highlights Tottenham could raid their bitter rivals for a £50m signing.

The player found the net 21 times last season.

He'd be a better option for Ange Postecoglou than Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham Hotspur continue to search for their Harry Kane successor, but it is a process that was always bound to prove difficult given the talent they have lost...

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham?

Numerous names have been touted with regard to that vacancy, as Ange Postecoglou likely wants to replace that goalscoring quality with similar proficiency.

However, he of all people will know just how impossible a task that is.

Instead, perhaps the Australian could look to mould his next star, investing his time and effort in youth just as he will have to be equally patient whilst integrating his system.

Whilst Dusan Vlahovic might mark the outstanding option given his pedigree for someone so young, as someone who the Lilywhites have been interested in this summer, perhaps they could divert their attention towards a shock move for Folarin Balogun.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Given a report emerged earlier in the week linking them with a swoop for their north London rivals' young star, with his £50m price tag far more attainable than what was touted for the Juventus marksman, with regard to quality, ceiling and price tag, there are arguments to be made for the USA international.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

Although far more accomplished at the top level, their respective most recent seasons could suggest that the tide might be turning in the favour of Arsenal's 22-year-old finisher.

After all, he did enjoy an outstanding loan spell in France, scoring 21 times in Ligue 1 and assisting a further three. H

is manager Will Still sought to emphasise the immediate impact of the youngster, noting: "He is a super complete striker, he is able to play with his back to goal, in depth. It is technically very clean. He scores, he is decisive."

Meanwhile, during this red-hot term that made many stand up and take note, the Serbia international was actually enduring an uncharacteristically profligate year for the Turin outfit.

Just ten league goals marked a massive downgrade from his 24 strikes the year prior, however, he does not boast nearly enough technical prowess with regard to link-up play and passing accuracy that could lend Balogun the upper hand.

Alongside his clinical finishing, the former England U21 international did also average one key pass per game to outline this creativity that he could add, where Vlahovic has little.

His 72% pass accuracy from last season suggests that he would fail to make it stick should they mix it up and go long, despite his 6 foot 3 frame.

Postecoglou has been vocal in the way he wants to set his side up, with an emphasis on pressing from the front and a relentless work ethic up top.

Following his appointment he noted: "It's all encompassing. Our defensive work starts at the front and making sure that our front three, whoever they may be, are our first line of defence. The players have bought into it.

"It's very easy, especially for an attacking player, to have the incentive of working hard in order to score goals, but to give them the incentive that if they work hard defensively it will also bring you goals has been a big challenge but the players have bought into it."

Again, this is something which Balogun excels in, with former teammate Shkodran Mustafi even suggesting how tireless he remains in his pursuit of his targets: "He’s a very strong and intelligent player. He’s a good striker and he’s hungry."

Whilst Vlahovic is far more experienced, with five years of top-flight senior football under his belt, Balogun's promise, heavily reduced price tag and ability in possession actually marks him as an upgrade on the former Fiorentina star.