Everton have enjoyed a much-needed resurgence in recent weeks, and it is all thanks to several of their players for taking that step up and performing when it matters.

Sean Dyche will be hoping this form can continue over the next few weeks as he seeks to take the Merseyside club further away from the Premier League relegation places.

If Saturday's goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye can maintain his current form, then more wins should be on the horizon…

Iliman Ndiaye’s season in numbers

The forward joined Everton in the summer for a fee in the region of £15m, with the move looking like a wonderful piece of business by the manager already.

The Senegal striker has already notched two goals for the club this term, with the most recent one coming against Ipswich Town over the weekend, helping the Toffees to a simple 2-0 win.

Along with the goals, Ndiaye has also created a big chance, averaged 0.6 key passes per game and has succeeded with two dribbles per match, showcasing his talents in other areas.

He is swiftly becoming one of the most important players in the current squad, as Dyche is getting the best out of the former Marseille star who has already thrived in England with Sheffield United.

That said, there's perhaps one player who has shown himself to be even more important to the Everton cause. Together with Ndiaye, they're banishing any lingering regrets over Anthony Gordon's departure.

Why Everton aren't missing Gordon

Gordon emerged from the Everton youth academy to make his debut during the 2017/18 season, before establishing himself as a first-team regular from 2019 onwards.

Before his move to Newcastle in 2023, Gordon had made 78 appearances for the Toffees, scoring seven times, but it was clear that an offer of £45m was too good to turn down for the youngster. So, who's helping the club to forget all about him? Dwight McNeil, of course.

Despite Everton's position in the table, they've had a number of high class performers and McNeil certainly fits into that category having taken his game to the next level in a bid to lead the club to the top half of the table.

McNeil has played 12 more games for Everton than Gordon, but he has double the number of goals (14 vs seven) and five more assists (13 vs eight), which suggests that the former Burnley man could end up being far better than Gordon ever was for the Goodison Park side.

Anthony Gordon vs Dwight McNeil - 2024/25 Metric Gordon McNeil Goals 2 3 Assists 0 3 Big chances created 2 7 Key passes per game 2.3 3.1 Successful dribbles per game 1.6 1.3 Total shots per game 1.6 1.9 Stats via Sofascore.

Previously hailed as “magic” talent by journalist Joe Thomas, McNeil has stepped up when it matters this season, scoring three goals and grabbing three assists in all competitions for the club.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The forward will turn 25 next month, and it certainly appears as though he is beginning to reach his peak years as a player, dominating the play from the middle of the pitch, rather than the wide positions we've become accustomed to.

If McNeil maintains these impressive showings of late, he could well garner some interest, which Dyche may find hard to ignore.

Having made a stunning profit by selling Gordon nearly two years ago, could the Toffees see another move like this occur shortly?

Dyche will be doing all he can to avoid selling McNeil. That much is for certain.