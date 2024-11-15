In what is quite the rarity, the international break has handed Everton some positive injury news, with one player given the time to complete his return to training ahead of his side's next game against Brentford.

Everton injury news

The Toffees were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw against West Ham last time out to extend their winless run to three Premier League games. Keen to avoid another worrying run ahead of the festive period, Sean Dyche's side play host to Brentford in the international break with a win potentially taking them as many as six points clear of the dropzone.

Ahead of their clash against the Bees, Everton have received plenty of good news too. They were given the chance to welcome Jarrad Branthwaite back from England duty early due to a slight knock, but given that he is expected to be fit in time to face Brentford, it's no bad thing that the central defender has been given much-needed rest amid recent fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Dyche has also been handed another boost on the injury front. As reported by Goodison News, Dwight McNeil has been pictured back in Everton training and could yet make his return to action against Brentford after the international break alongside Armando Broja.

The winger missed his side's draw at West Ham as they put together a blunt offensive performance at the London Stadium - something his return should change. Earning a reported £25,000-a-week, McNeil has finally been stepping up for the Toffees this season, scoring four goals and assisting a further three in 12 games. Now, he has the chance to bounce back from a minor setback in style.

Given that McNeil has another eight days to return to full fitness, it seems likely that he will at least feature against Brentford on Saturday, November 23.

"Terrific" McNeil has become a key man for Everton

For some time, McNeil was a source of much frustration at Goodison Park as he struggled to get in amongst the goals and assists for all his hard work off the ball. Fast forward to the present day, however, and he is quickly becoming a key man at Everton. Having worked with Dyche at both Burnley and Everton, the manager's trust is finally paying dividends.

Dyche, even when his winger struggled for form, has been full of praise for McNeil. The Everton boss told reporters as relayed by the Liverpool Echo at the end of the 2022/23 campaign: "He’s been terrific since I’ve been back with him and I want him to keep enjoying his football but also taking it on. I thought at Brighton he took it on.

"He is a player who is still maturing in my view and he is grasping and grabbing it and taking things forward and making things happen and that is very pleasing for him and pleasing for us.”

As Everton look to return to winning ways for the first time in three games, McNeil's return will undoubtedly hand those at Goodison Park with a major boost.