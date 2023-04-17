Everton have had little to shout about in recent weeks, with the slight upturn in form seen after Sean Dyche's appointment having now given way to allow normal service to resume. The battle for survival is hotting up, whilst the Toffees are running cold.

Goodison Park has played host to a team devoid of any confidence, which in turn seems to sap all their technical quality away. For all the efforts of the fanbase to keep their side afloat, it seems to get harder and harder to maintain the same level of support that essentially steered them away from the drop last campaign.

However, that was also a year in which they boasted the attacking talents of Richarlison, who took that season by the scruff of its neck to ensure relegation was not even a possibility.

In a team lacking any cutting edge, the Brazilian somehow notched ten goals and five assists to swiftly announce himself as a hero on Merseyside.

His exit was inevitable, and his replacement was seemingly not found.

However, there have been glimpses of someone who might be at the very least trying to step up amidst the misery and mediocrity, in Dwight McNeil. Although they fell to another poor defeat on Saturday against Fulham, the former Burnley winger was one of few who could have finished feeling somewhat proud of their display.

How did Dwight McNeil play vs Fulham?

Having seen his teammates spurn numerous golden opportunities during their sole period of dominance, the 23-year-old seemingly took it upon himself to fire them level; the kind of quality and character that has been lacking within this squad.

Turning from James Garner's pass, the trickster opened up onto his left foot and arrowed an equaliser into the bottom right corner. This came just minutes before he would set up Neal Maupay, who couldn't miss yet somehow found a way. Finishing the game with a goal and two key passes merited his 7.8 Sofascore rating, the joint-highest of anyone on the pitch.

Frustrated writer Peter Guy took to Twitter to hand as much praise as he could muster for the youngster, claiming: "For me, McNeil was the only one with any credit today."

This strike marked his second goal in his last three home games, showing how Goodison Park is finally starting to become a true home for the summer signing who joined on a £20m fee. For comparison, the £25k-per-week gem had scored twice in his previous 24 league appearances this season.

It may not be the most imperious form, but at the very least it notes someone standing up to try and keep this huge club in the division. For this, Dyche deserves credit; but to ensure another season of Premier League football, he must encourage others in his squad to follow suit.