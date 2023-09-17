Everton are finally back in Premier League action again today, and will feel quietly confident of securing a result against a high-flying Arsenal side...

Who should start for Everton vs Arsenal?

Although the Gunners come into this fixture in fine form whilst the Toffees do not, the Goodison Park factor is one that cannot be denied as Mikel Arteta once again returns to the place where his playing career in England exploded.

The Spaniard will be seeking to maintain his unbeaten league start, but despite facing a side that has yet to record a win, it is not the cut-and-dry result that it may seem on paper. After all, the Merseyside outfit have won four of their last five home games against the north London side.

What will also buoy Sean Dyche is the return of many absentees, with the international break coming at the perfect time to allow them to reset today in front of a rampant home crowd, as the likes of Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison near full fitness - albeit with the latter man having been ruled out for the visit of the Gunners.

The former in particular is someone who simply has to start if the former Burnley manager is to secure a result, with his wand of a left foot poised to terrorise Arsenal.

How good is Dwight McNeil?

The Toffees' poor start to the season is largely down to their profligacy in front of goal, as despite dominating three of their four league games, they have just one point to show for it. That is whilst creating 3.3 big chances per game and raining down 14.8 shots per game, via Sofascore.

So, being without last campaign's top scorer was always bound to put a dent in that proficiency, as the 23-year-old's seven goals and three assists made him integral in their survival push.

His creativity in particular will likely be key in feeding Beto, or another of his size, with his deep corner in this same fixture last term meeting James Tarkowski as they combined to secure a 1-0 win. Before that many assumed Arteta's men would roll over the hosts, who were welcoming Dyche in his first game in charge. However, he and his fellow former Clarets had other ideas.

Throughout the season McNeil would also maintain a 7.06 average rating in the league too, having created 11 big chances despite only registering three assists. This is easy to imagine when the £20m maverick averaged 1.4 key passes per game too, via Sofascore.

He is one of few within their squad truly capable of pulling something out of nothing, and against a well-oiled machine like Arsenal, they will have to rely on that.

Journalist Joe Thomas lauded another piece of "magic" from Everton's number seven back in 2022, which Goodison Park will hope to play witness to that again. Dyche has certainly been vocal in his praise for McNeil in the past: "Fantastic, he’s a real talent. I’ve said it for weeks now, and a long time ago when he first came into the side.

“He’s a really good player, he’s improving, his calmness at the end - I’m saying get it in the corner - but he cuts in, and his calmness to cross it into a dangerous area, and then gets his reward. Before then, his calmness to dribble out of trouble - he’s a really good player, really good, and he can only mature.”

Although the odds are completely against them, this will suit the hosts down to the ground. A moody Merseyside will expect fireworks, cheering on every big tackle and every towering header. The chance of the latter happening is certainly increased exponentially with McNeil in the team, which will hopefully be to create a winner.