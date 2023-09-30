Everton are back in Premier League action once again today, as they welcome Luton Town to Goodison Park for the first time since 2006.

Sean Dyche will be hoping to capitalise on the returning feel-good factor instigated by their back-to-back away victories, and claim a first of the season on home soil.

Who could start for Everton vs Luton Town?

For once, the former Burnley boss seems like he will enjoy a relatively clean bill of health for today's clash, which will not be as easy as the league table suggests.

The newly-promoted side sit 18th, having picked up their first and only point of the term last weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, as a solid and hard-working side, it will take some doing to unlock what will be a very defensive outfit.

Everton's last 5 meetings with Luton Town via 11v11 Result 31/10/07 - Luton Town vs Everton 1-0 W 24/10/06 - Everton vs Luton Town 4-0 W 14/03/1992 - Everton vs Luton Town 1-1 D 02/11/91 - Luton Town vs Everton 1-0 W 04/05/91 - Everton vs Luton Town 1-0 W

Jack Harrison impressed on his midweek debut at Villa Park, with a tireless display that also boasted two key passes, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his return to form with a second goal in as many games to finish off the cup tie.

Meanwhile, the new 5-2-3 formation clearly paid dividends on the road, and poses a key tactical decision that Dyche will have to make going into this match.

However, one thing he certainly must do is recall Dwight McNeil, with the winger now well-rested and ready to provide the killer blow that could place another nail into the Hatters' coffin.

How good is Dwight McNeil?

Having suffered through an injury-hit start to the season, the 23-year-old returned to his old ways with a key assist last weekend as the travelling Toffees toppled Brentford.

It marked the first goal contribution of the term for the winger, who will seek to better his fine tally of seven goals and three assists in the league from last campaign, which made him the club's top scorer.

Given the firepower he is set to enjoy throughout the coming year, in which hopefully the club will have a fully fit Calvert-Lewin and the newly-acquired Beto to aim at, there is every chance of boosting those creative numbers.

Especially if Dyche is to deploy them both, which there have been murmurs about. In fact, the 52-year-old manager was asked about the possibility, and replied positively:

"I've always liked playing with two strikers when possible but it's got to suit the rest of the team as well".

Then, the former Blades marksman weighed in on such a notion:

"He’s [Beto] a physical presence and I’ve really enjoyed training with him. We’ve had a few conversations between ourselves about us being on the pitch at the same time and how that will look, and how we can make that work".

It seems they are gearing towards a potential strike partnership, with there no better time to trial such an attack-minded move than at home to a side completely bereft of confidence.

Beto scored ten goals last season in the Serie A and has already opened his Everton account with a fine finish against Doncaster Rovers in the cup.

His work rate and physicality promises to endear him to Evertonians with ease, and to see his 6 foot 4 frame lining up beside the 6 foot 2 Calvert-Lewin would be a frightening prospect for the opposition.

Especially given McNeil, who during the 2021/22 campaign ranked second for most successful dribbles (90) and third for most crosses (199), has form of firing in wicked deliveries which could cause havoc.

It should come as no surprise that the £20m maverick has been lauded as a "special player" in the past by journalist Andy Jones.

They will seldom get a better opportunity to trial a system that the fans would love to see, and so Beto must start alongside the tricky winger, both earning recalls.