In search of extending their current unbeaten run to six games, Everton may have to cope without one of their most in-form players against Southampton this weekend following Sky Sports' latest update.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have turned a corner under Sean Dyche in recent weeks just when an eventual place in the Premier League's bottom three looked inevitable following a disastrous start. Now five games unbeaten, with two wins and three draws in that time, Everton sit five points clear of the dropzone and as many as eight points ahead of bottom side Southampton, who they face this weekend.

In another winnable game, Dyche could see his side move into the comforts of mid-table in a crucial step towards the level that the Toffees will be desperate to return to, especially when The Friedkin Group complete their takeover of the club.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be in a desperate mood of their own after failing to pick up a single victory in any of their opening nine league games. In pursuit of what would be a crucial three points, however, they've been handed a major boost courtesy of recent injury news coming out of Merseyside.

According to Sky Sports' James Savundra, Dwight McNeil is now a doubt to face Southampton after missing Thursday's training session. The winger was forced to come off through injury against Fulham last time out and is seemingly still struggling to get back to full fitness in time for this weekend's clash.

Savundra confirmed the news after McNeil was not spotted in Everton training by the on-watching cameras.

If he is to miss the Southampton game in the coming days, then those at Goodison Park will be hoping to see their in-form star return for their trip to face West Ham United next weekend.

"Terrific" McNeil hit form at the perfect time

Just as Everton were struggling in the early stages of the campaign, McNeil hit form at the perfect time before injury seemingly stopped him in his tracks. The Toffees' talisman, with three goals and three assists in nine Premier League games so far this season, McNeil has become more important than ever under Dyche in Merseyside.

His recent form wouldn't have come as a surprise to the Everton boss, however, who praised the £25,000-a-week winger at the end of last season. Dyche told reporters as relayed by the Liverpool Echo: "He’s been terrific since I’ve been back with him and I want him to keep enjoying his football but also taking it on. I thought at Brighton he took it on.

"He is a player who is still maturing in my view and he is grasping and grabbing it and taking things forward and making things happen and that is very pleasing for him and pleasing for us.”