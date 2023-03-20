Everton are a club that has certainly seen an upturn in form since making their managerial switch, ditching Frank Lampard in favour of the tried-and-tested exploits of Sean Dyche.

In moving to Goodison Park, the ex-Burnley boss reunited with many of his former players including Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.

The latter two had only joined in the summer under the previous regime, capitalising on the Clarets' relegation to secure the defender for free and the wide man for just £20m.

However, it had been a tough start to life on Merseyside for the young trickster in particular, who had to acclimatise to new surroundings in what was until recently a ship that was sinking fast.

People expected far more output than what he had to offer, and thus he struggled to live up to immense expectations. Despite that, Dyche's return to his side seems to have done wonders in reigniting that confidence to finally show Evertonians his best.

How is Dwight McNeil playing for Everton?

Having been expected to post plenty of goals and assists due to his position, the assumption was far too lofty for a player who had never focused his game around that.

McNeil thrived when he was allowed to express himself down the right flank, but with the freedom to also press from the front as he has done so well since the arrival of his old boss.

When compared to other wingers in Europe, the 23-year-old ranks in the top 4% for tackles, the top 9% for interceptions and the top 4% for clearances per 90 (via FBref), supplementing this earlier statement.

However, it is once he is handed free rein that he can actually begin scoring and assisting; a strength which Lampard clearly was not playing to.

In four of his last five matches in the Premier League, the winger has recorded a 7.1 rating or higher, and across the whole season boasts one key pass per game (via Sofascore).

His three goals and two assists also have him on track to surpass some of his finest creative seasons too. Journalist Joe Prince-Wright even took to Twitter to laud his latest strike, which he branded a "beauty" to send Goodison Park "bonkers".

The £25k-per-week gem's increase in value only exacerbates how his importance has grown for the Toffees too with the club truly striking gold on their investment.

Indeed, Football Transfers now see the apex of his expected Transfer Value at a lofty €43.1m (£37.7m), marking an 88% increase over just a short period.

Should their good form continue, with McNeil at the heart of it, this is only set to soar further as he becomes accustomed to his all-important role at his new club.