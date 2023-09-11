Everton boast a rich history littered with outstanding players, although in recent memory that kind of talent has been in short supply.

The last two full Premier League seasons have seen the Toffees embroiled in a couple of arduous relegation battles, somehow surviving despite the numerous obstacles that stood in their way.

Injuries, unrest, protests and pitch invasions, Goodison Park has played host to it all, and although Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell operated shrewdly on a shoestring budget, the summer of this year represented an important one both with regard to balancing the books and improving the squad despite losing some star men.

However, after just four league games they are still without a win, and face last year’s title challengers Arsenal upon the conclusion of the international break. Things do not get any easier.

Such continued misery around Merseyside will likely have fans harking back to better times, of Howard Kendall’s magical managerial era, and even as recently as Roberto Martinez’s first term following David Moyes’ departure.

The Spaniard’s enthralling style of football has underpinned one of the younger generation’s only real memories of success, as they soared to a fifth-place finish, arguably deserving more, and would impress in the Europa League the following campaign.

What made his tenure so special was that they did so with an exciting brand of football that, whilst it often left them lacking at the back, was always a fun watch.

Although Dyche is supposed to offer a more pragmatic, results-driven philosophy, there are flashes of the attacking brilliance, particularly in Dwight McNeil, who could have been a mainstay at Everton in 2013.

How many goals has McNeil scored for Everton?

Having been signed by Frank Lampard in a £20m deal, McNeil had flattered to deceive during his time in Lancashire, but remains vastly experienced in the top flight for someone so young.

After all, the 23-year-old boasts 171 Premier League appearances already, and yet his best goalscoring season before joining came in 2019, with just three strikes.

Few wondered what he was expected to offer when it was Neal Maupay he was tasked with supplying, but it seems that the trickster grew into a role that demanded more of an attacking impetus, breaking numerous personal records during his first year at Goodison Park.

His seven goals and three assists made him the Toffees’ top scorer in the league last term, and as such he also maintained an admirable 7.06 average rating. Such a fine figure was further upheld by his 1.4 key passes, 1.8 tackles and 1.5 successful dribbles per game, via Sofascore.

Drifting from the right onto his lethal left foot, it proved a clinical and consistent area of success for an otherwise unreliable side that needed someone to step up and take charge in their hour of need.

Everton's Top Scorers 22/23 PL season Goals Scored Dwight McNeil 7 Abdoulaye Doucoure 5 Demarai Gray 4 Anthony Gordon 3 Alex Iwobi 2

All stats via Transfermarkt.

After all, the 34 goals they scored in the league that term was the second-lowest in the division, having also started the current campaign without a goal in their opening three fixtures.

His exploits will seldom be forgotten in a hurry, and the hope will be that he can continue to grow as the squad evolves around him. Especially given how his stock has risen across the last year, with pundit Clinton Morrison seeking to praise him on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday: “He’s an elegant footballer," he began.

“He likes to get half a yard and whip balls into the box but when you get into those positions, he should definitely be scoring more goals. Hopefully, this goal will give him confidence moving forward because the strike was magnificent."

That plea to see him find the net with more regularity might seem harsh given McNeil has just enjoyed his best-ever term in front of goal, but with the stars of the past that the Merseyside club has enjoyed over the years, it is understandable to expect more.

One such example hailed from that aforementioned Martinez side that drew so many plaudits, and could thrive in their current system; Kevin Mirallas.

How good was Kevin Mirallas at Everton?

Mirallas was one of the outstanding assets from not just that period, but both before and after such was his consistency, varied skillset and longevity.

The 60-cap Belgian joined from Olympiacos in 2012 under Moyes, and would enjoy seven impressive years in England before to his homeland in 2019.

He would oversee five different permanent managers in the Goodison Park dugout, with the peak of his powers certainly coming under Martinez’s tutelage.

His performances throughout the 2013/14 season help to support this notion, as he scored eight and assisted nine in the league alone. Reporter Adam Lefkoe would even write on Twitter that he was an "animal."

Given the attacker would make 186 total appearances for the club, scoring 38 and assisting 35, it might be a stretch to suggest he is a legend, but completely fair to brand him a cult hero.

This suggestion comes despite the winger consistently being linked with an exit that never came, as he sought to reassure fans with an interview in 2015: “I have always been proud to wear this shirt at Everton.

“At the start of the season I was very happy with my form. I had come back from injury and started the season really, really well and people speaking about me wanting to leave has never come from me.

“When you have a good start to the season and you are playing well, people are maybe showing a bit of an interest in you.

“But the supporters can rest assured that it never came from me and I never said I wanted to leave."

His love for the Toffees was well-documented, with his dynamism and trademark directness proving a thorn in the side of most defences he faced. Given McNeil boasts a wildly differing profile, it could be argued that he is not nearly as impactful.

The hope will be that a full season under Dyche’s leadership once more could help propel the youngster’s figures to the aforementioned heights that Mirallas reached.

However, with the struggles that they have endured when it comes to finding the net, were they blessed with such an outstanding goalscoring winger now, the 52-year-old manager would see the bulk of his prayers answered.