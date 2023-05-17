Chelsea have endured one of the worst seasons in their Premier League history, with Graham Potter and Frank Lampard both failing to knit together this squad brimming with potentially world-class assets.

For all their quality, it seems neither one of these coaches could comprehend the transfer strategy of technical director Christopher Vivell, likely silently spearheaded by the erratic nature of owner Todd Boehly.

By throwing money relentlessly at their problems, the Blues have ended up with a bloated squad without a permanent manager, where despite the riches expended still needs work.

Although the imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino seems like a step in the right direction, the Argentine will likely not want to use all the players purchased before his arrival. Not only this, but the former Tottenham Hotspur manager enjoys a clear system, of which he will have already identified targets to fill the key roles.

To appease the incoming boss, Vivell could seek to occupy one of these positions for him by securing a move for Paulo Dybala in the hope that he could provide the same attacking impetus from midfield as Dele Alli did at Spurs in the past.

After all, the £138k-per-week trickster has maintained a fine goalscoring prowess throughout his impressive career that surely would have caught the eye of his compatriot.

How good is Paulo Dybala?

Scoring 115 times and assisting 48 more during his time in a Juventus shirt, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of Serie A's top performers since first moving from Palermo. His efforts in Black and White had even led sportscaster Alex Seixeiro to brand him a "magician".

Although his move to AS Roma was a surprising one, the reception he received upon arrival suggested that the Argentine was destined for equally big things in the capital.

Having since posted 11 goals and seven assists in the league, and a further four in their Europa League run which could culminate in a place in the final, it seems like Dybala has once again proven his worth in a new environment.

Rank Squad host and The Athletic contributor Jack Collins had suggested before this move that the "mercurial" star might have even replicated Diego Maradona, had he opted for Napoli instead of Jose Mourinho's side.

This makes his reported €12m (£10m) release clause all the more tempting, especially as it appears to be a bargain, with Dybala currently valued at £24m by FootballTransfers.

Especially given the stark similarities he shares with Alli, who enjoyed the apex of his career under Pochettino's tutelage. The 27-year-old hit double figures for goal contributions in three of the four seasons before the 51-year-old was dismissed, including one year where he would score a whopping 18 goals and assist a further nine.

His importance as a shadow striker alongside Harry Kane cannot be understated snd for such a low price, Dybala would surely mark a risk worth taking in an effort to recapture this kind of excellence.