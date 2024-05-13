Everton's financial problems have been evident this season, with the club charged for multiple breaches of the Premier League's PSR rules which have resulted in an eight-point deduction.

The subsequent punishments have seen boss Sean Dyche operate on a shoestring budget for large periods, often having to rely on outgoings before making any signings.

The Toffees may also have to offload some more key first-team members this summer to prevent another breach next season, with Jarrad Branthwaite the most likely to depart given the rumoured interest from Manchester United.

However, midfielder Amadou Onana could also be sold during the upcoming window, as he boasts a £43m transfer value, as per Transfermarkt.

He's undoubtedly a top talent with huge potential, but should he depart, the fanbase shouldn't worry, as the Toffees have a ready-made replacement currently plying his trade within the club's academy.

Jenson Metcalfe's stats at Everton

After joining the club at the age of five, midfielder Jenson Metcalfe is Everton through and through, knowing exactly what is required to be a success with the supporters.

Now aged 19, Metcalfe has forced himself into the club's U21 side, becoming an integral part of the Toffees' side in the Premier League 2 during the 2023/24 season.

The youngster has featured 18 times, bagging himself two goals and four assists, with his latest strike coming in the meeting with Crystal Palace just a couple of weeks ago.

He's also featured three times in the Bristol Street Motors trophy, gaining valuable experience coming up against League One and League Two sides.

Less than two years ago, Metcalfe signed a new four-year contract at Goodison Park, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 campaign - a reflection of the faith the club have in him.

The 19-year-old recently featured on the substitutes bench during the 1-0 win against Brentford a number of weeks ago, with Metcalfe edging ever closer to his professional debut for the Toffees.

Metcalfe's stats in 2023/24 Competition Games G + A Minutes Premier League 2 18 6 1,620' BSM Cup 3 0 270' Total 21 6 1,890' Stats via Transfermarkt

Whilst he's still only a young talent and still developing as a footballer, the midfielder certainly hasn't been short of praise at Goodison and following a good pre-season, he could certainly fill the void left by Onana should he leave during the off-season.

Why Jenson Metcalfe could be the perfect Onana replacement

Whilst he would undoubtedly have huge boots to fill should the Belgian be allowed to move on for a new challenge, the youngster certainly has huge potential to grow into the role and be a key player for many years on Merseyside.

As demonstrated in the video above, Metcalfe, who claims his idol is Sergio Busquets, likes to operate in a deep-lying role, regaining possession before offloading and allowing attacking players ahead to flourish.

The "dedicated" youngster, as described by Director of Football Kevin Thelwell, demonstrates an excellent passing range that looks well beyond his years - a trait that is only going develop under the guidance of boss Dyche.

He's certainly still a raw talent, but given his consistent minutes at an age group two years his senior, he could well be ready for the next step into the club's first-team.

With safety secured already for Everton, the boss should look to give the midfielder some Premier League minutes in the final outing against Arsenal at the Emirates, an experience that could be pivotal for a player of his age and potential.

Considering the club's financial situation, they may not be able to find a suitable replacement for the Belgian with the limited funds available, allowing them to devote more first-team minutes to youth prospects, like Branthwaite, and potentially reaping the rewards in the long term.