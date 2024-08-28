Sean Dyche and Everton are on the verge of completing the signing of a £30 million+ midfielder, according to a new report from a Sky Sports journalist.

The Toffees have made a dismal start to the new Premier League season, as they have suffered back-to-back heavy defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, which has already seen pressure mount on Dyche.

However, he will be hoping that his new arrivals soon start to settle down and adapt to their new club, while also hoping that between now and the deadline on Friday, they can possibly add one or two more players to his squad.

Everton transfer news

Everton have brought in six new players in this transfer window so far, with their biggest capture being defender Jake O’Brien from French side Lyon. But Dyche will be keen for the club to not end there, as he tries to get the Merseyside club to avoid a repeat of last season.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon Asmir Begovic QPR

As well as Everton closing in on the signing of a midfielder, they are also potentially looking at other areas and, therefore, other players they could pursue before the deadline. One player that is said to have emerged on Everton’s radar is Chelsea striker Datro Fofana, with the Toffees reportedly holding talks with the London side over a possible loan deal. The report states that work is being done behind the scenes for Everton to sign the striker, with the Merseyside club looking to move current striker Neal Maupay on as well.

As well as looking at Fofana, Everton have also been linked with a move for West Ham United target Carlos Soler. It was claimed that the Toffees were “exploring” a deal for the PSG midfielder, with the French giants either wanting a loan for the player or a £20 million transfer fee.

As well as fighting the Hammers for Soler, Everton could also be in the race to sign Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, a player that Dyche knows very well from their time at Burnley.

It has been claimed that Everton have been in contact with the Magpies over a potential loan deal, as the England international wants to leave the club before the transfer window closes. While these may be deals that occur closer to the deadline, it appears Everton are closing in on a signing now.

Everton on the verge of £33 million loan to buy deal

According to journalist Hugo Guillemet, relayed by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Everton are on the verge of signing Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala.

He reports that the midfielder will join the Toffees with immediate effect, after Everton agreed a deal with the French side to sign Mangala. The deal is said to be a one-year loan with an option to buy at €40 million, which is roughly £33 million.

Furthermore, he goes on to add that a total verbal agreement is done, and the player will finalise his medical on Wednesday before the deal is completed. The 26-year-old only joined Lyon last summer from Nottingham Forest, but he failed to appear regularly for them, featuring in just eight Ligue 1 games as well as four in the Coupe de France.