Everton failed to take advantage of Newcastle United's current injury crisis, with the Toffees coming away with just a point in the 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Tuesday night.

Sean Dyche's side claimed a late equaliser after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to power his penalty past Martin Dubravka, with the club securing a crucial point in their hunt for Premier League survival.

Despite the result on Tyneside, Dyche's men have failed to win a single Premier League game in 2024, with the Toffees needing to push on if they are to stay in England's top flight next season.

Everton have a huge clash against Burnley at Goodison Park this weekend, with one player needing to be dropped from their last outing if they are to claim three vital points.

Abdoulaye Doucoure produced a below-par performance against the Magpies, with the former Watford man only winning 20% of his duels and needing time on the sideline to allow another player to excel.

With that being said, here's a potential look at the Toffees' starting XI to face Burnley...

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

If the club do stay up this season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be the man to thank, with the England international saving Dyche's side on more than one occasion.

The 30-year-old has kept eight clean sheets in the league this season, with his tally only bettered by Arsenal's David Raya.

His average of 3.1 saves per game has played a huge part in the club's attempts to stay up, with the captain undoubtedly going to start at Goodison this weekend.

2 RB - Ben Godfrey

In recent weeks, the defender has enjoyed a mini-revival of his time with the Toffees, starting each of the last nine league matches, after just one start between August and December.

Despite playing in an unnatural right-back position, the defender has excelled and managed to keep club legend Seamus Coleman out of Dyche's starting lineup.

This weekend is another great opportunity for the former Norwich City man to build on his brilliant recent form.

3 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 21-year-old has had an excellent campaign for the Toffees, with his brilliant form not going unnoticed, with the former Carlisle United youngster receiving an England call-up last month.

The centre-back has started 27 out of 30 Premier League matches during 2023/24, with the ace set to continue his successful partnership with James Tarkowski on Saturday.

4 CB - James Tarkowski

The second half of Everton's long-term centre-back partnership is James Tarkowski, with the 31-year-old starting every single league match under Dyche this season.

He will face his former side on Saturday, with the former Claret looking to inflict yet more pain on Vincent Kompany's side and help claim all three points that would push them closer to an immediate return to the Championship.

5 LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

The Ukrainian left-back produced a brilliant display away at Newcastle in midweek, with the 24-year-old's energetic playstyle allowing him to make ten passes into the final third - the most of any Everton player that night.

He's started to look really settled on the left side of the Toffees' defence, with the fans beginning to see why the club decided to pay £17m for his signature.

His good form will need to continue on Saturday, with the left-back tasked with keeping forward Jacob Bruun Larsen quiet, with the Burnley attacker scoring two goals in his last three Premier League outings.

6 RM - Ashley Young

Despite being 38 years old, Ashley Young has been an important part of Dyche's side this season, starting 20 games in the Premier League for the Toffees.

He was utilised in a right-midfield position on Tuesday night, with the former Manchester United man having a rare opportunity to showcase what he's capable of in attacking areas.

Although he had a fairly standard game, he deserves another opportunity to demonstrate his talents and stake his claim for a regular midfield role.

7 CM - Amadou Onana

Despite being replaced after just an hour in the week, the Belgian midfielder deserves a starting spot this weekend, with the outing against Burnley a great opportunity for the youngster to demonstrate his qualities.

The 22-year-old has a huge ceiling to develop and become a brilliant midfielder, with occasional poor performances to be expected given his tender age.

8 CM - Idrissa Gueye

Experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye has often been the man to partner Onana in the middle of the park for the Toffees this season, with the Senegalese crucial in ball-winning for Dyche's side.

The former PSG man won three tackles and ten duels in the draw at St James' a few days ago, with Gueye more than deserving of a second start in a row this weekend.

9 LM - Dwight McNeil

Despite not scoring for Everton since December, the winger has been ever-present in the starting lineup. Dyche clearly trusts the 24-year-old given his constant selection, with the attacker needing to repay his manager's faith this weekend.

He's set to start against his former side, with the encounter potentially giving the wideman an added incentive to end his goalscoring drought and help push the Toffees further clear of any looming relegation threat whilst pushing the Clarets closer to the drop.

10 CAM - James Garner

Midfielder James Garner was unlucky to not start the trip to Tyneside on Tuesday, with the youngster making a brilliant impact off the substitutes bench when given the opportunity by Dyche.

Fellow midfielder Doucoure endured a tough outing in midweek, with the £130k-per-week man - who hasn't scored since December - needing to be dropped, thus allowing Garner to potentially get the chance to play in the attacking midfield role ahead of Gueye and Onana.

His relentless pressing game coupled with his fantastic ball-striking ability make for a great combination in the number ten role, with the former Manchester United talent - who Dyche has dubbed "terrific" - deserving of a recall.

11 ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Off the back of scoring his first Premier League goal since October, the 27-year-old deserves the chance to build on his goal against Newcastle and potentially add to his tally against Burnley.

He's undoubtedly not reached the levels all Everton fans know he is capable of, but his latest strike in the league could give the target man a new lease of life between now and the end of the current campaign.

Everton predicted XI in full vs Burnley: GK - Pickford, RB - Godfrey, CB - Branthwaite, CB - Tarkowski, LB - Mykolenko; RM - Young, CM - Gueye, CM - Onana, LM - McNeil, CAM - Garner, ST - Calvert-Lewin.