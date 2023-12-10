Everton could secure their third straight Premier League victory by defeating Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon, and it would represent the perfect week for Sean Dyche.

The 3-0 win over Newcastle United in midweek proved that the Toffees don’t want to be anywhere near a relegation battle, and it was a wonderful performance.

The Blues are certainly there for the taking too, as they have won just once in their previous five league matches and Dyche will be hoping for a repeat performance from the win over the Magpies.

Everton team news

Speaking to the press before the Chelsea tie, Dyche gave an update on several players – most notably Seamus Coleman.

The experienced stalwart was substituted in midweek after suffering a foot injury in what was his first start in seven months.

Dyche said: “We’ll check on Seamus tomorrow. He has a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate but that can happen. He has been out a long time. It's great to have him back, he wore the armband with pride like he does.”

The £55k-per-week defender was making his 353rd appearance in the Premier League for the Toffees - a club record.

Dyche may choose not to risk him against the Stamford Bridge side this afternoon, therefore, opening the door for Nathan Patterson to be unleashed in the starting XI.

Nathan Patterson’s season in numbers

The Scot joined Everton in January 2022 from Glasgow Rangers for £16m and while it took him a while to hit the ground running, this season has seen some consistent progress.

Patterson made 19 league appearances during the whole of the 2022/23 season, but he looks set to eclipse that this term as he is currently sitting on 13 appearances, having missed just two matches.

The former Ibrox gem has taken advantage of Coleman’s injury woes and established himself as the main choice at right back and the 22-year-old has even chipped in with a couple of assists this term, showcasing his attacking abilities.

Hailed as a “diamond” by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy in 2022, the more Patterson plays, the better he will become and Dyche is clearly realising this.

The defender currently ranks second in the squad for assists (two) in the top flight this season, while also ranking seventh for accurate long balls per game (1.3) and in the top ten for tackles (1.5) and interceptions (0.5) per game, indicating that he has been a solid performer for the club.

It remains to be seen how long the Irish defender will be out for, yet with games coming thick and fast over the festive period, Dyche won't be risking any player who isn’t quite 100%, especially Coleman.

This will give Patterson the chance to continue improving and demonstrating his worth to the former Burnley manager.

A tie against Chelsea today will be an ideal opportunity for the Scottish right-back to further showcase his skills on the right side of the defence and if he plays like he has done so far this term, Dyche will have nothing to worry about.