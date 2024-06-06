Everton will desperately want to build on the 15th-placed finish in the Premier League this season, with the club needing to dip into the market to improve Sean Dyche’s squad.

The Toffees managed to string together a great end to the campaign, winning five of the last eight matches to secure another season of top-flight football, despite receiving multiple points deductions during the 2023/24.

However, over the course of the season, the club’s biggest issue on the field was highlighted, with the lack of goals evident during the 38 league matches in the campaign.

Dyche’s side only managed to score two or more goals in a game on ten occasions, accumulating a tally of just 40 goals - an average of just 1.05 goals per game, the second-lowest in the division.

Only two players within the squad managed to score more than five goals, with Beto failing to reach such heights despite his £25m move to Goodison from Udinese before the start of the campaign.

However, his side are already targeting attacking options ahead of the summer window, including one player who could prove to be excellent value for money.

Everton interested in signing talented free agent

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton are interested in signing Fulham attacker Bobby Decordova-Reid during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Jamaican forward is out of contract at the end of the month and has been offered a new deal at Craven Cottage, but Dyche’s side could offer him a longer-term contract to tempt him into swapping London for Merseyside.

He featured 33 times in the Premier League during 2023/24, scoring six times, the third most of any player within Marco Silva’s squad.

The report goes on to state that Leeds United are also in the race for his signature, but, undoubtedly, the Toffees have the advantage over Daniel Farke’s side given their Premier League status.

Decordova-Reid, formerly of Bristol City and Cardiff City, is a versatile option who is capable of playing on either side of midfield, as a central striker or even as a right-back, potentially allowing the club to forget about loanee Jack Harrison.

How Decordova-Reid compares to Harrison

During the 2023/24 campaign, Harrison joined Dyche’s side on a temporary basis after Leeds’ relegation back to England’s second tier.

The 27-year-old Englishman featured 29 times for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring just three goals in an all-round disappointing season for the forward.

However, upon the expiry of his loan move on Merseyside, rumours were linking Harrison with a return to Goodison, following his parent club’s failure to return to the Premier League following the play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Despite the interest, Everton can forget about re-signing the English forward, and pursue a move for Decordova-Reid, who would prove to be an upgrade on the former Toffees loanee.

In the Premier League, the “immense” talent, as dubbed by former boss Scott Parker, has dominated the one-time Everton loanee in all attacking aspects - potentially a huge benefit given the Toffees' lack of goals this season.

Decordova-Reid has contributed with more combined goals and assists, with his tally of 2.1 shots per game nearly double that of Harrison in 2023/24.

How Decordova-Reid and Harrison compare in 23/24 Statistics Decordova-Reid Harrison Games 33 29 Goals + Assists 8 6 Goals + Assists per 90 0.5 0.2 Shots per 90 2.1 1.4 Pass accuracy 75% 65% Aerial duels won 35% 34% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed 75% of his passes, 10% higher than Harrison and also winning more aerial duels per 90, demonstrating his qualities with his feet and in the air.

The potential to get the Jamaican on a free transfer would be excellent business, with Dyche able to dramatically improve his forward options whilst complying with the league’s PSR rules.