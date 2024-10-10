Everton’s academy is arguably one of the most underrated in Premier League history. The Toffees have produced some exceptional players, although none are better than Wayne Rooney, among the greatest players in Premier League history and a member of the competition's 'Hall of Fame'.

Over two spells at Goodison Park, Rooney scored 28 goals and recorded eight assists, sandwiched between years of success at Manchester United where he is their all-time top goalscorer.

Aside from Rooney, the Everton academy has produced the likes of club legend Leon Osman and Ross Barkley, now playing for Aston Villa. However, arguably one of their best academy products in recent seasons, Anthony Gordon, has an indifferent relationship with Toffees fans.

Gordon’s Everton career

Once the man whom Everton fans were hoping to take them back amongst the big boys of the Premier League, Gordon’s career at Goodison Park ended in a toxic mess, the culmination of which was a penalty miss for new club Newcastle United in their recent Premier League clash.

His record for the Toffees does not necessarily reflect just how deadly of a player the winger is. He played 78 times for the club, making his debut in 2017/18 and becoming an established player in 2019/20. In that time, the Liverpool-born attacker scored seven goals and grabbed eight assists.

In the end, the winger wanted a change of scenery. After a move to Chelsea broke down in the summer of 2022, he got a big move to St James’ Park for £40m the following January, in 2023, after handing in a transfer request. It was a messy exit and did not go down well with Everton fans, hence their apparent delight in his spot-kick miss.

The 23-year-old has gone on to become a key player for the Magpies. He has scored 15 goals and has 11 assists to his name in 73 games, including 21 goal involvements in the Premier League last term. He has had low points, like the penalty miss last weekend, and high points, including playing in the Champions League.

Now, coming through the academy at Finch Farm might be an even more exciting player for the Toffees, who fans will hope can become even better than Gordon.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Everton’s next great academy graduate

The player in question here is 17-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong. The youngster has impressed for the Toffees academy over the past few seasons and has been rewarded with first-team opportunities by manager Sean Dyche. Like Gordon, and so many of those before him, Armstrong is Merseyside born and bred.

So far, the young central midfielder has represented the Toffees in three games, coming off the bench twice, against Tottenham in the Premier League and Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, and starting against Southampton in the same competition. He also made appearances during pre-season.

It is fair to say he impressed in those games, working hard in the centre of the park against the Saints from the start. He was busy, getting 24 touches of the ball and completing 80% of his passes that day, as per Sofascore.

Armstrong stats per senior game 2024/25 Stat vs Roma vs Spurs vs Doncaster vs Saints Minutes 10 1 9 62 Touches 7 5 9 25 Passes completed 6/6 1/2 4/7 12/15 Pass accuracy 100% 50% 57% 80% Long balls completed 3/3 0/1 0 1/1 Duels won 0 1/2 1/3 1/2 Interceptions 0 0 1 2 Stats from Sofascore

Those impressive performances from the youngster at both academy and first-team level have been recognised by the England set-up. He was named in Liam Bramley’s under-18s squad ahead of the international break for a small tournament in Marbella.

Everton’s former head of recruitment Martin Waldron was full of praise for the 17-year-old midfielder. He explained that Armstrong is “a born winner” and that he has “bags of ability, desire and passion”. That is something that will be music to Everton fans’ ears.

Armstrong certainly seems like a player Toffees fans should be excited about. He is a talented midfielder who is receiving recognition at first team level and for England youth sides, with a clear desire to improve and become the best.

He could well be the next elite talent out of Everton’s underrated academy.