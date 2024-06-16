Everton’s careless nature in signing forwards in the transfer window has plunged the club into numerous financial problems, with the club being hit with multiple points deductions during the 2023/24 season.

The signings of players such as Yannick Bolasie and Cenk Tosun, which set the club back upwards of £40m, were nothing short of disasters, with the duo both departing Goodison Park on free transfers at the end of their respective contracts.

Current first-team member Neal Maupay is the latest example of the club’s poor dealings in the market, costing the club £15m in 2022, yet only scoring on two occasions.

He’s spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at former side Brentford, scoring eight times, but he could be on the move from Goodison once again this summer as Everton look to bolster their PSR position.

Given his recent lack of form on Merseyside, the club should look to part ways with the Frenchman and replace him with one talent who’s recently been linked with a move to Goodison.

Everton credited with an interest in Premier League forward

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Everton are rivalling Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves for the signature of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at around £30m by the Gunners, remains part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, but with Everton’s financial situation, they may be unable to tempt his side into parting ways with him this summer.

However, if the £30m price tag is too high for the Toffees, Sean Dyche’s side may potentially be able to offer a season-long loan - while an alternative could also be to use any funds gained from cashing in on Maupay, with The Times reporting that the club will look to sell the Frenchman.

Despite his peripheral role at the Emirates, Nketiah still managed to bag five Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United, with his goalscoring exploits a huge benefit to the Toffees and providing an upgrade on current Everton forward Beto.

Why Nketiah would be an upgrade on Beto

When comparing the on FBref for their stats during last season in the Premier League, Nketiah blows Beto out of the water, with his all-round game heads and tails above that of the Portuguese forward.

The Arsenal attacker, who’s been dubbed “incredibly clinical” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has featured in four less league matches during 2023/24, but has produced four more goal contributions than the current Everton man.

The Englishman has also averaged double the amount of goals and assists per 90 - a figure that would add much-needed goals to a Toffees attack that only managed 40 league strikes last season.

How Beto & Nketiah compare in 2023/24 Statistics Beto Nketiah Games 31 27 Goals + assists 3 7 Goals + assists per 90 0.3 0.6 Percentage of shots on target 29% 32% Pass accuracy 62% 78% Aerials won 45% 46% Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged more shots on target and a better pass completion rate, allowing for more link-up play with the midfielders and potentially moving Dyche away from relying on a target man to win battles in the air.

However, despite his smaller presence than Beto, who stands at 6 foot 4, Nketiah has won more aerial battles, proving to be a much more effective centre-forward than the £25m signing.

Whilst he may be an expensive addition, Nketiah would certainly be a different option at the top end of the pitch for the Blues, adding needed quality to the frontline and potentially solving the club’s goalscoring woes.