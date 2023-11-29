Everton boasted the second-best defence in the bottom half of the Premier League heading into Sunday's clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park. However, as a result of three goals flying past Jordan Pickford, the Toffees have now fallen below Brentford's ranking and moved into third.

While Everton created a lot of chances during the game, ending the proceedings with an xG of 2.5, Sean Dyche's side gave the visitors plenty of opportunities to punish them on the break, conceding an xG of 2.07, according to Understat.

Two of United's three goals came from the wide areas, with one defender in particular struggling to keep up with the youthful vibrancy of the opposition's forward line.

Ashley Young's stats this season

Ashley Young has proven himself to be a reliable fullback under Dyche ever since making the move from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window for free. This season, the former Man United wide-man has made 12 appearances in the Premier League in a blue shirt, starting in 92% of Everton's games so far.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old had a disastrous game against his old side on Sunday and played a helping hand in United's first two goals.

While Alejandro Garnacho stunned the Gwladys Street End with a stunning bicycle kick to open the scoring, the Argentine wonderkid was Young's man at the back-post but could only stand and watch in horror and awe as the ball sailed past Pickford and into the net. Later in the game, Young conceded a penalty which was smashed home by Marcus Rashford, all but putting the tie to bed.

Young lost five of his eight defensive duels throughout the match, lost possession of the ball nine times, committed three fouls in total and was lucky to stay on the park after tripping Anthony Martial in the box to concede a spot-kick, having been booked in the first half for a reckless challenge on Garnacho. The Liverpool Echo ranked Young's performance as a dismal 3/10, calling his display "awful".

With just over 15 minutes remaining, the veteran was replaced by the man who should be given the nod in the future.

Nathan Patterson's stats this season

Nathan Patterson moved to Goodison Park in 2022 during Rafa Benitez's time at the club for £16m having won a Scottish Premiership title with Rangers the year prior.

However, since becoming a Toffee, the young defender has appeared just 37 times in all competitions, including 15 this season. Despite making 12 Premier League appearances this term, the 22-year-old has only been in Dyche's starting lineup in 38% of Everton's games.

Regardless, the manager still believes that Patterson is an excellent player, calling him "tremendous" after Everton smashed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 away from home at the end of last season.

Patterson will be champing at the bit to make the right-back berth his own and, after Young's display on Sunday, he may just get the nod from the boss at Nottingham Forest this weekend. The Scotland international has even been outperforming Young in a number of key metrics for a fullback.

Per 90 Metrics Nathan Patterson Ashley Young Assists 0.13 0 Expected Assists 0.11 0.07 Progressive Passes 3.77 3.73 Progressive Carries 2.13 1.73 Progressive Passes Received 3.77 1.18 Key Passes 0.82 1 Passes To Final 1/3 3.61 3 Crosses To Penalty Area 0.66 0.45 Tackles 3.11 1.55 Tackles Won % 73.7% 64.7% Stats via FBref & FotMob.

Statistically, Patterson is an improvement on Young offensively and defensively and while he may not have the experience of his counterpart, the Scot should be given a run of games by Sean Dyche to prove his long-term worth to the team.