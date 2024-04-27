Everton will be looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Brentford at Goodison Park this evening.

Sean Dyche's side claimed three vital points in their hunt for survival last time out, beating local rivals Liverpool 2-0 just days after emerging victorious against fellow relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured the Toffees' first Merseyside derby win on home soil in nearly 14 years, moving the club eight points clear of the relegation zone with just four games left this season.

The Toffees can secure their top-flight safety this weekend if they emerge victorious and Luton Town fail to win away at Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite the fantastic team display against Jürgen Klopp's side in midweek, Dyche should boldly drop one player to give his side the best opportunity of maintaining their ever-present Premier League record.

Why Doucoure could make way vs Brentford

Although midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been impressive for the Toffees this season - scoring six goals, the joint most of any player in the Everton squad - he's failed to find the back of the net once in 2024.

During his 90-minute performance against the Reds, Doucoure only managed a 59% pass accuracy, completing just 13 out of the 22 passes he attempted that night.

The one-time Mali international also only won 50% of the duels he contested and gave possession away on nine separate occasions - an average of once every ten minutes he was on the pitch.

However, the 31-year-old did complete 100% of the dribbles he attempted against Klopp's side, but unfortunately, it might not be enough to keep his place in Dyche's starting lineup this weekend.

Doucoure was awarded a 9/10 rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley, with the writer claiming he 'ran his heart out' during the victory, but Dyche may be tempted to reinstate a player with more technical ability for the clash against Thomas Frank's side.

The man to replace Doucoure against Brentford

After replacing Idrissa Gueye in the 75th minute against the Reds, Amadou Onana could have tempted the Toffees boss into starting him against the Bees this evening.

The "dominant" ace, as described by football scout Jacek Kulig, has started 21 times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice in the meetings with Crystal Palace and Burnley.

The Belgian has been brilliant defensively this season, winning 33 tackles in the league and winning 64% of the duels that he has contested.

Onana's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games started 21 Passes 775 Pass accuracy 84% Tackles won 33 Duels won 157 Duel win percentage 64% Stats via FotMob

In possession, he's been just as impressive, completing 775 passes at a completion rate of 84% - with Onana showcasing his ability in and out of possession.

There is a reason that the 21-year-old has been linked with a big-money move from Everton this season, with his qualities not going unnoticed by multiple clubs in Europe.

However, Dyche seems to have neglected his talent in recent weeks, not starting the youngster in any of the club's last two Premier League outings.

The Toffees boss should look to recall the Belgian for the clash this evening, with Onana deserving of another opportunity to prove his talents from the start, replacing Doucoure, who despite his best efforts, hasn't been able to replicate his early season form.