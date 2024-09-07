Everton have struggled during the opening few weeks of the season, losing all three of their Premier League games so far.

Progression into the next round of the EFL was secured, but a win over Doncaster Rovers was also expected. Sean Dyche is now under pressure to get things right in the top flight, otherwise the Toffees could face yet another relegation battle.

Dyche made his eighth signing of the summer before the window closed by luring Armando Broja to Goodison Park. Could he help the club remain in the top flight?

Armando Broja’s Premier League statistics

The Albanian striker made his Premier League debut during a loan spell with Southampton in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring six goals for the Saints that season.

He returned to the Blues for the following campaign yet could only manage one league goal due to suffering a cruciate ligament injury in December 2022, keeping him out for nine months.

The striker has been plagued with injury problems throughout his young career thus far, and he could be missing until November due to an Achilles issue.

This means Dyche won't be able to see the best of Broja until potentially the new year, indicating that he will have to stick with those at his disposal.

Armando Broja's stats on loan at Fulham last season Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots per game 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 Total duels won per game 1.9 Big chances created 1 Via Sofascore

Could the manager perhaps call on a young talent who has made the move to Merseyside this summer as a potential replacement for the injured loanee? As he may have to gamble sooner rather than later.

Omari Benjamin could solve Broja blow

After impressing during his trial at the club, Omari Benjamin signed a three-year deal with the Toffees ahead of the new season.

During his time at Arsenal, Benjamin showcased his glittering talents for the U18 side, scoring 18 goals in just 33 appearances, emerging as one of the brightest young talents at the club.

His move to Finch Farm, however, came as a surprise, but it is clear Dyche has an outstanding talent in his U18 squad who could potentially gain senior opportunities this term.

Jeorge Bird, a youth reporter for Arsenal, heaped plenty of praise on the centre-forward back in 2022, saying: “Omari Benjamin looks like a good prospect. Can play up front or out wide. Has been prolific for the U16s this season. Wales youth international.”

The youngster has also shone for the Wales U19 side, scoring once in five games while even grabbing an assist, showcasing his qualities on the international scene.

Dyche will continue to use Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his main striker, but if anything were to happen to him, don’t be surprised to see Benjamin receive a call-up to the senior side.

If so, Benjamin certainly has the confidence to make quite an impression in the senior ranks should a chance arise over the next few months.

No doubt about that.