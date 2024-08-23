The right-back situation at Everton will be a cause for concern for Sean Dyche, with limited options available to the Toffees boss ahead of this weekend’s trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ben Godfrey featured at full-back towards the end of last season, but after his departure to Atalanta earlier this summer, the club now only have a couple of options in that area of the pitch.

Ashley Young has been the most consistent figure at right-back, making 31 appearances in the Premier League during 2023/24, but made a horror start to the new campaign, picking up a red card in the opening-day defeat against Brighton.

Seamus Coleman is currently the club’s longest-serving player after arriving on Merseyside back in 2009, but the now 35-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last few campaigns, restricting him to just seven league starts last time around.

However, with just a week to go in the transfer window, Dyche may want to invest in a new talent at full-back, with another experienced option linked with a move to Goodison Park in recent days.

Everton's search for a right-back

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Everton have made contact with Newcastle United over a deal to sign 33-year-old right-back Kieran Trippier.

It comes after the England international lost his captaincy role at St James’ Park, with Trippier wanting to leave the club after being an unused substitute in the opening-day victory over Southampton last weekend.

He’s been an excellent option for the Magpies after his move from Atlético Madrid back in January 2022, helping the club reach the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

However, he suffered an injury towards the back end of last season, looking a shadow of his former self with age starting to catch up with him - even admitting himself to a drop in his own "standards".

Any deal would likely be a loan move for Trippier, but it’s unclear how much of his £120k-per-week salary Dyche’s side would have to contribute to a deal - with the Toffees needing to explore other transfer targets, including one player who’s also previously been touted with a move to Merseyside.

Everton's ideal Trippier alternative

In recent days, Everton have been linked with a move to sign versatile talent Junior Dina Ebimbe from Eintracht Frankfurt before the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman could be allowed to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer, despite only joining the club on a permanent basis from PSG last summer.

With Ebimbe only being 23, he would provide a youthful option that is desperately needed in the right-back department, with his figures from last season showing why he would be a better option than Tripper for Dyche’s side.

The “fantastic” Frenchman, as described by scout Antonio Mango, may have registered slightly fewer goal contributions, but excelled with the ball at his feet, averaging more progressive carries and take-ons per 90 than Trippier.

How Ebimbe & Trippier compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Ebimbe Trippier Games played 31 28 Goals + assists 8 11 Progressive carries 2.6 1.4 Pass accuracy 77% 76% Take-ons completed 1.9 0.7 Tackles won 1.3 1.1 Aerials won 1.5 0.7 Stats via FBref

Ebimbe, who only earns a reported £12k-per-week as per Capology, also bettered the Englishman defensively, winning more tackles per 90 alongside aerial duels - showcasing the defensive stability he can provide should he move to Goodison.

On the face of the deal, Trippier would provide experience and quality in the right-back position, but given his age, it would be a huge risk signing another player on the wrong side of 30.

Ebimbe would offer a youthful and versatile option, whilst having the potential to improve further down the line, with his abilities in and out of possession helping the Toffees at both ends of the pitch.