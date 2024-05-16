In a season of real off-the-field problems, Everton boss Sean Dyche has done a brilliant job in laying down the foundations for a successful side at Goodison Park.

The former Burnley boss has come into the club and based their performance on defensive solidity, which has prevented the club from any relegation threat, despite receiving a total of eight points deducted.

However, his side would’ve easily been fighting for a mid-table place had they scored more goals this campaign, with their tally of 39 seeing them average just 1.05 goals per game in the Premier League.

Strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto have failed to live up to expectations on Merseyside, scoring just ten league goals between them, with the Toffees exploring other options ahead of the summer.

Everton's search for a striker

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are battling with Wolves and Leeds United to sign Southampton striker Che Adams ahead of the summer.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 times in 40 Championship matches this campaign, with the Scottish international available on a free in June with his contract expiring at St Mary’s.

Given his goal-scoring exploits in England’s second tier, it’s no surprise to see the striker being linked with a return to the Premier League.

Che Adams' record vs Everton

Adams has previously thrived in England’s top flight, with his best season coming in 2020/21 where he bagged nine goals in his 30 starts.

He’s also excelled against the Toffees, contributing with five goals and assists in his eight matches against the club, prior to suffering relegation in 2022/23.

His record in the second tier has seen him score more than Calvert-Lewin and Beto combined this season, albeit in a lower-quality division and in more matches.

However, on the whole, Adams - who has been dubbed a "phenomenon" by former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl in the past - has outperformed the Toffees duo, with Dyche potentially transforming his side should they sign him during the upcoming window.

Adams vs DCL & Beto in 2023/24 Statistics Adams DCL Beto Games 40 31 29 Goals 16 7 3 Assists 4 2 0 Goal contributions per game 0.5 0.3 0.1 Stats via FotMob

Dyche could form his next Barnes & Wood

During his time at Turf Moor, the current Everton boss operated with a 4-4-2 system that brought the club success - seeing them enter the qualifying rounds for the Europa League.

He utilised two centre-forwards, with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes the two main players in the attacking third.

Wood managed to reach double figures in goals for four consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2021, with Barnes also managing to reach the same feat during the 2018/19 campaign.

However, during his time at Goodison, Dyche has only operated with one up front, with Abdoulaye Doucoure often featuring behind Calvert-Lewin in attack.

Given its success elsewhere, he should look to return to a two-up top system, with Adams and Calvert-Lewin able to form an excellent striking partnership. That would no doubt bring a real sense of physicality due to the presence of the 6 foot 2 Calvert-Lewin, alongside Adams - who has been hailed as "so physically strong and powerful" by former Chelsea striker Kevin Wilson.

Everton’s lack of goals have been a concern at times, with Adams’ addition potentially allowing the boss to revert to his preferred system that he utilised so effectively at Turf Moor, while solving the club’s biggest issue in the process.