The 2023/24 season has been one of very few positives for Everton Football Club both on and off the pitch. They are currently struggling in the Premier League, with relegation still a very real possibility following Monday's 6-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Off the pitch, the Toffees have had two separate points deductions for a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The first was worth ten points originally before an appeal saw that get brought down to six points, with the second deduction being worth two points. The eight points they lost in total could well prove costly for the Toffees at the end of the season.

Sean Dyche’s side have been in poor form of late. They have won just one Premier League game in 2024, beating Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on the 6th of April. With six crucial games to go, they must pick up points against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford Luton and Sheffield United, whilst any points picked up against Liverpool and Arsenal would be a bonus.

Recently, Dyche has favoured Ashley Young on the right-hand side, over Jack Harrison, with the Leeds loanee struggling for consistent game time after failing to start any of the last three league outings.

However, there might be a better option than both out wide, and with six crucial games to go, Dyche could turn to a man who could prove to be the difference between survival and relegation.

The player who could replace Ashley Young

The man in question here is Arnaut Danjuma, who is currently on loan at Everton from Spanish side Villarreal. The 27-year-old has also played for Tottenham and Bournemouth in the Championship, where he made a real name for himself.

His former manager with the Cherries, Jonathan Woodgate, described Danjuma as an “exceptional player” during the 2020/21 season which saw him score 15 goals and register seven assists in 33 Championship outings.

Sadly for Danjuma, he has struggled with injury issues of late. The Dutchman, who has six caps for his country, picked up an ankle ligament injury back in January against Fulham, meaning he missed nine games.

The 27-year-old did make the bench for Monday’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday. However, he is back to full fitness now and could be in contention to start against Forest this afternoon.

Arnaut Danjuma's season in numbers

When he has been fit, the 2023/24 season has proven to be a frustrating time for Danjuma. He has played just 20 games, 14 of which have come in the Premier League. In that time, he has managed just two goals, one in the top flight against Sheffield United, and one in the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers.

Despite a tough season, there is no doubting Danjuma’s quality. He is a quick, versatile attacker who can play out wide or at centre forward, who is very dangerous in transition, and with the ball at his feet.

Without a doubt, the winger's biggest strength is his ball-carrying skills. Whilst it is a small sample size, he is statistically one of the best in the Premier League amongst midfielders, according to Fbref. He averages 3.63 progressive carries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 8% of Premier League midfielders. On top of that, Danjuma’s 1.66 carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes places him in the top 6% of midfielders in the Premier League.

Where Danjuma struggles is with his progressive passing. He averages just 0.91 final third passes, ranking him in the bottom 2% and 1.36 progressive passes, ranking him in the bottom 1%. This is something that could disrupt Everton’s attacking patterns, although if they support the 5 foot 10 dynamo with an overlapping fullback, and ensure they maximise the area he can carry the ball into, it could certainly still work.

Giving the Lagos-born speedster an opportunity from the start out wide could well prove to make a huge difference for Everton, with the aforementioned Harrison hardly deserving of a look-in after failing to score or assist since early February.

Whilst you lose the defensive nouse of Young by unleashing Danjuma, it gives Everton's attack more variety, whilst the veteran may also be needed at right-back due to the concerns surrounding Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman.

At times, the Toffees' attack can feel rather one-dimensional, but bringing in a superb carrier like Danjuma could help them in transition and add another threat to their attack which could end up helping them survive this season.