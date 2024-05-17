Over the years, Everton have done an excellent job of developing youngsters who have gone on to feature in first-team or even make a name for themselves elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, Wayne Rooney is the name that springs to mind, after he burst onto the scene back in 2002/03, scoring his first senior goal in superb fashion, with his long-range effort against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Anthony Gordon is the latest big name to come out of Finch Farm, featuring 78 times for the Toffees’ first team, before departing for £45m to join Newcastle in 2023 - thriving this season scoring 11 times in the league.

However, the club currently have an ageing squad, with the average age of Sean Dyche’s first team standing at 26.7, the fifth oldest in the division this season.

The club need to inject some more youth into the side, with Jarrad Branthwaite thriving with regular game time - subsequently being subject to £70m interest from top-flight rivals Manchester United this summer.

With the transfer window rapidly approaching, Dyche will want to add to his squad. But, he can save himself and the club a lot of money, by unleashing one youngster who has excelled within the club’s academy.

Roman Dixon’s record with Everton’s U21s

An England youth international, right-back Roman Dixon has impressed for the club in the Premier League 2 this season, featuring 17 times and starting 80% of those matches.

He’s previously excelled within the academy, including a speedy and direct solo run against Manchester City, topped off with an excellent finish - an example of the quality he possesses.

Dixon also featured three times in the Bristol Street Motors trophy this season, gaining valuable experience facing off against League One and League Two opposition in his first taste of senior football.

The youngster is yet to feature in any capacity under Dyche, but with his excellent form and the need for a right-back at Goodison, next season could be a perfect time for the talent to break into the first team.

Seamus Coleman has featured at full-back for well over a decade, but with the Irishman coming towards the end of his career, it’s time Dyche banished the hero from the starting lineup and injected some needed youth into the side.

Why Dyche must replace Coleman next season

The 35-year-old defender has featured 421 times for the Toffees since his debut way back in 2009, with Coleman becoming a staple under numerous different managers on Merseyside.

However, his age has caught up to him, with the defender starting to struggle with his injuries in recent seasons.

Coleman's injuries since the start of 2020/21 Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2020/21 Muscle 19 3 2020/21 Muscle 40 8 2021/22 Hamstring 28 6 2022/23 Knee 206 28 Stats via Transfermarkt

The club can easily dip into the transfer market to replace the experienced full-back, but given the club’s troubles surrounding PSR in the last 12 months, they can save themselves a fortune by utilising Dixon, who’s already on their books.

The “outstanding” teen, as dubbed by The Athletic’s Everton correspondent Patrick Boyland, has all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League as a modern-day full-back.

His pace and tenacity would easily fit into Dyche’s system - having been hailed as 'a speedy and powerful right-back' by the club's official website - with the youngster needing a chance to prove himself up to the demands of England’s top flight.

He’s certainly still a raw talent, but given his success within the club’s academy setup, he could well be ready for the jump into senior football - Coleman's expiring contract offering the perfect opportunity for a changing of the guard.

Considering the club's financial situation, they may not have the funds to find a suitable replacement for Coleman, thus allowing them to devote more first-team minutes to Dixon and ensuring the club reap the rewards in the long term.