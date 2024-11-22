Everton have a long way ahead before they reach the position that they deserve to occupy in English (and possibly European?) football, but the agreed deal for The Friedkin Group to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club does hint at exciting change.

Hopefully, things will be moving forward by Christmas. Sean Dyche's side are toiling in the Premier League this season and look set to be scrapping for survival once again.

An impactful winter transfer window could change that. The 16th-placed side have a balanced crop, but some more quality and experience would be ideal. Ideal, however, football is not.

That said, there's a chance that the Toffees could be in business this January, with three areas identified for improvements.

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

Somehow still criminally underrated, Jordan Pickford may remain at Everton for the rest of his career. His blood runs blue. He's been let down by some dismal defending this term but finished second in the Premier League's clean sheet charts last year, and third for shot-to-save percentage.

England's No. 1 will be sure to be emboldened by some purposeful movements in the market.

2 RB - Kieran Trippier

Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Nathan Patterson all operate at right-back, but the first two have a combined age of 75 and the latter practically lives in the infirmary.

Kieran Trippier's no spring chicken himself, but he's still one of the Premier League's most exciting playmakers, ranking among the top 8% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 5% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

He was courted in the summer and is an outcast at Newcastle United. It could be the creative injection that Everton need.

3 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite will remain at Everton - until the end of the season, at least. The monstrous centre-back was incredible last year but has suffered with injuries across the past several months.

Rejecting Manchester United's advances could prove the difference in the months of football to come. Let's see.

4 CB - James Tarkowski

Everton signed James Tarkowski on a free transfer after Burnley were relegated in 2022, and he has started every single Premier League fixture since.

Premier League 23/24: Most Clean Sheets Rank Club Goals conceded Clean sheets 1. Arsenal 29 18 2. Manchester City 34 13 3. Everton 51 13 4. Liverpool 41 10 5. Crystal Palace 58 10 Sourced via Statmuse

A real leader, he's not been at his best this term but has still averaged 2.5 tackles per game, as per Sofascore, while winning 72% of his aerial battles.

5 LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Vitalii Mykolenko's grip on the left-back position at Everton isn't made of iron, but he'll continue to star as the club's first choice this season.

6 CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Timeless. Abdoulaye Doucoure will continue to strut his stuff for Everton for the rest of the campaign, and hopefully beyond. He's experienced, combative and creative all. He also bears a knack for an important goal that cannot be understated.

7 CM - Bryan Cristante

The Friedkin Group already own AS Roma in Italy, and thus the rumour mill has suggested, through Italian reports, that a swap deal concerning Everton's Beto and centre-midfielder Bryan Cristante could be engineered. He's a cultured midfielder whose arrival could spark a bit more possession and fluency.

Interestingly, Cristante's tactical profile puts him as Martin Zubimendi's most statistically comparable player, as per FBref.

8 RW - Ernest Nuamah

At the backend of the summer transfer window, it was reported that Everton had agreed personal terms with Lyon's Ernest Nuamah.

Lyon signed Nuamah for €28.5m (£24m) this year but financial woes could force them to let him go. A £15m figure has been mooted, and it could prove to be a shrewd deal indeed, replacing the on-loan Merseysider Jesper Lindstrom.

An electric winger with "outrageous" qualities, as talent scout Jacek Kulig has said, the 21-year-old has what it takes to become a Premier League superstar. Lindstrom, meanwhile, should be sent packing after failing to score or assist in 2024/25 thus far.

9 AM - Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil has been superb this season, posting three goals and three assists across ten Premier League outings and averaging 2.7 key passes per game.

He's the club's attacking lifeblood right now and could take his already improved skills to another level entirely with a couple of meaningful tweaks.

10 LW - Iliman Ndiaye

A maverick. Iliman Ndiaye is perhaps the most exciting player at Goodison Park since Richarlison. The Senegalese's tricks and skills have made for entertaining viewing, and he still has so much more to give.

11 CF - Armando Broja

With Beto gone to facilitate Cristante's arrival, you might've expected to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin here. But Calvert-Lewin is out of contract next summer and hardly playing for a new deal.

As such, Armando Broja could find himself rising to the fore this season. He's been out injured since joining from Chelsea in the summer, but is well-regarded and has the blend of technical and physical faculties to make a real difference.

12 Manager - Graham Potter

Dyche's days at Goodison Park are numbered. Well, technically everyone's days at Goodison Park are numbered, with Everton moving to their new stadium next season.

But the point still stands! His grip on the manager's seat feels... tenuous, even though fortunes have improved in recent weeks. Graham Potter has been linked with the job, and he might just be the perfect manager.

A sharp tactical mind with a focus on control, Potter would reshape Everton's tactical philosophy - and wouldn't that be fitting given the ownership wheel has been spun?

Everton's dream line-up in full: (GK) Jordan Pickford; (RB) Kieran Trippier, (CB) Jarrad Branthwaite, (CB) James Tarkowski, (LB) Vitalii Mykolenko; (CM) Abdoulaye Doucoure, (CM) Bryan Cristante; (RW) Ernest Nuamah, (AM) Dwight McNeil, (LW) Iliman Ndiaye; (CF) Armando Broja - (M) Graham Potter