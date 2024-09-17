Everton need to win tonight. It's inarguable. Having lost all four of their opening Premier League matches despite holding two-goal leads in both of their recent fixtures, the mood is pretty dour at Goodison Park.

They did dispatch Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup last month though, and could now use the third-round tie against fellow top-flighters Southampton as a launchpad. They need to do just that in any case.

Saints join the Toffees in being the two Premier League clubs without a single point this term, so both will be desperate to secure victory, but Everton hold the home advantage and have demonstrated their ability to get into good positions - they just need to sustain it.

Sean Dyche should ring the changes, with as many as eight alterations made to the side that capitulated at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

1 GK - João Virginia

Joao Virginia has yet to feature this season but the 24-year-old has been on the bench for each of Everton's contests. Jordan Pickford is one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League but he might move to the sidelines for the first time since the summer.

2 RB - Roman Dixon

One of the subtle bright sparks throughout the bleak early stage of the 2024/25 campaign. Roman Dixon looks like an interesting talent and played as well as he could have during last month's heavy defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are both injured, so the teenager will get the nod.

3 CB - James Tarkowski

Dyche can't make a comprehensive sweep of changes, and James Tarkowski is still one of Everton's best players, even if he's flattered to deceive a bit across this opening month.

He misses the injured Jarrad Branthwaite for sure. Though, saying that, the skipper has still won 59% of his contested duels this term, winning 5.0 per game, as per Sofascore.

4 CB - Jake O'Brien

Signed from Lyon in July for a £17m fee, Irish centre-half Jake O'Brien has played a bit-part role so far under Dyche. He was hailed as a "revelation in defence" for the French side by journalist Zach Lowy.

Standing at 6 foot 6, he'll have the skies on lock, but O'Brien is also an enterprising type and will add a dimension from an offensive standpoint, having scored five goals last term.

5 LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Vitalii Mykolenko was only afforded a cameo against Aston Villa and will thus be in line for a starting berth for this one.

Ashley Young can of course feature at left-back, but the 39-year-old is past his sell-by date and the Ukrainian's athleticism could be key in this one, having recovered six loose balls and won 100% of his ground duels against Doncaster.

6 CM - Orel Mangala

Orel Mangala is a crisp and balanced midfielder with excellent ball retention and a strong defensive game. He joined in the summer and could be in line for his first start after making his debut off the bench against Villa.

Journalist Josh Bunting praised his "superb" abilities, which may well prove crucial in Everton's quest to preserve their Premier League status and reignite the optimism in the blue half of Merseyside.

7 CM - James Garner

One of the finest signings of the past few years, James Garner has been indispensable with his positional fluidity and tenacity showcasing his quality since signing from Manchester United for £15m in 2022.

James Garner: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Defensive midfield 130 21 9 Central midfield 54 2 10 Right midfield 11 0 1 Attacking midfield 9 2 2 Left midfield 2 0 0 Centre-back 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He was shoehorned in at right-back against Unai Emery's men and his lack of experience in the role showed after Lucas Digne escaped him to fire in the cross for the equaliser.

He's the complete player and will help Everton win the central battle later today.

8 RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Jesper Lindstrom hasn't been handed too much of an opportunity since signing on in the summer, perhaps due to the work required to adjust to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

He has a shrewd eye for goal, and this might just be his time to shine...

9 AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

If Everton pull off the win this evening and advance to the next round, you wouldn't bet against Abdoulaye Doucoure notching a late-stage winner.

He's been hailed as his side's "catalyst" in attack by Dyche in the past and ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 6% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, to boot.

10 LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Everton signed Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille for £15m this summer to bolster their attacking line. The Senegalese winger scored in the second round victory and has looked menacing in the Premier League, without actually bringing it all together yet.

He'll be hoping to take his football to the next level and prove his talismanic capacity. Teammate Tim Iroegbunam has hailed him as a "magic" player with "ridiculous" technical quality - now let's see him bloom.

11 CF - Beto

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has started the season in excellent form, posting two goals and an assist across four top-flight matches. He's an injury-prone fellow, though, and won't start tonight.

Enter Beto. The hulking centre-forward has not exactly been great since arriving from Italy one year ago, but he's a focal frontman and will be desperate to hit a purple patch and better his current measly rate of six strikes from 42 appearances.

Predicted Everton line-up in full: (GK) João Virginia; (RB) Roman Dixon, (CB) James Tarkowski, (CB) Jake O’Brien, (LB) Vitalii Mykolenko; (CM) James Garner, (CM) Orel Mangala; (RW) Jesper Lindstrom, (AM) Abdoulaye Doucoure, (LW) Iliman Ndiaye; (CF) Beto.