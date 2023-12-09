Everton head into their clash with Chelsea on Sunday with the chance to secure three Premier League wins in a row for the first time this season.

Sean Dyche will be buoyed by the recent 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in midweek and, despite being deducted ten points due to breaking financial fair play rules, it doesn’t look as though the Toffees are worried about relegation.

They shouldn’t fear a match-up against the Blues either, especially as their recent form is hardly much to boast about.

Mauricio Pochettino has led the Stamford Bridge side to just one win from their previous five top-flight matches and this is the perfect time for Everton to be facing them, especially with home advantage.

With the festive season nearly upon us, the games will be coming thick and fast and this suggests that Dyche may make a few changes to his starting XI from the victory over Newcastle in order to keep his squad fresh.

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast predict the lineup that will take to the Goodison Park pitch on Sunday afternoon.

1 GK – Jordan Pickford

The England goalkeeper has featured in every single one of Everton’s matches this season, yet he has kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League across 15 matches.

Pickford has the chance to make three in a row for the first time this term against the Stamford Bridge side, however, as he prevented Nottingham Forest and Newcastle from scoring.

2 RB – Nathan Patterson

Against the Magpies, Seamus Coleman was substituted due to injury in what was his first start of the campaign.

Dyche confirmed after the game that his injury was a minor one and this will be good news to the supporters, yet the manager may unleash Nathan Patterson for tomorrow's tie.

The Scot has missed just two league matches so far this season, chipping in with two assists, and he has a bright future at the club.

3 CB – James Tarkowski

Since joining the club last summer, James Tarkowski has played every single league match and his consistency is wonderful.

Following two clean sheets back to back, the former Burnley centre-back will aim to make that three against the Blues, and he will have to be at his best to nullify the likes of Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

4 CB – Jarrad Branthwaite

The youngster spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, featuring 36 times across all competitions, while winning the Dutch Cup and this experience has stood him in good stead.

Alongside Tarkowski, the Englishman has formed a solid defensive partnership and if Everton are to escape the relegation battle, unleashing the duo as often as possible will be vital.

5 LB – Vitaliy Mykolenko

The Ukrainian has started the previous 11 Premier League matches and has even chipped in with two goals, showing he likes to get forward as often as possible.

The 24-year-old is slowly beginning to emerge as a key player for the club and, as the only recognised left-back in the senior squad, Dyche will need to keep him fit and injury free heading into the festive period.

6 RM – Ashley Young

The veteran has often been deployed in a more advanced role this term due to Patterson occupying the right-back slot and against Newcastle, Young made two key passes and was successful with 50% of his crosses.

Dyche will unleash him on the right side of a four-man midfield once again tomorrow, and he will be hoping for more of the same.

7 CM – Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doucoure scored Everton’s second goal against Eddie Howe’s men in midweek, which all but confirmed the three points and his performance was solid.

The midfielder finished the game with a 91% pass success rate along with making two key passes, and he dictated the play from the engine room.

He will retain his place in the starting XI. The question is, who will partner him on Sunday?

8 CM – Amadou Onana

Idrissa Gueye wasn’t quite at his best against Newcastle as he lost possession eight times during the match while winning just five of the 14 duels he contested and this lack of success in one-on-one battles could see Dyche unleash Amadou Onana.

The £100k-per-week Belgian gem – who was hailed as a “tenacious tackler” by talent scout Jacek Kulig – has missed the last three matches with a calf injury, but he will make a return against Chelsea tomorrow.

9 LM – Dwight McNeil

The left-winger was arguably Everton’s star performer against Newcastle. Not only did he get on the scoresheet, but the former Burnley gem also grabbed an assist, made four key passes, and took two shots during the encounter.

With only two league goals all season, the onus will be for him to start getting into better positions and improving this statistic, especially as he scored seven last term.

He has the perfect chance on Sunday against a Chelsea defence which isn’t quite at ease.

10 AM – Jack Harrison

The former Leeds United star operated in the number ten role against the Magpies in midweek, and it was a solid performance.

He succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts along with making three key passes and taking 35 touches and Dyche will certainly be utilising him in this position as the Blues make the trip to Merseyside on Sunday.

11 ST – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The Englishman started the game in midweek and, despite six shots in total during his time on the pitch, he failed to get on the scoresheet.

The striker has found the back of the net on four occasions this term, but his last goal came against West Ham United towards the end of October.

Dyche sent on Beto as his replacement against Newcastle, and he made an immediate impact, scoring their third goal during his brief cameo, and this could potentially give the manager a selection headache.

The 25-year-old may be left on the bench in order to make an impact late on against the Blues and this will give Calvert-Lewin another chance of adding to his goal tally.

Everton predicted Iineup vs Chelsea in full: GK – Jordan Pickford; RB – Nathan Patterson, CB – James Tarkowski, CB – Jarrad Branthwaite, LB – Vitaliy Mykolenko; RM – Ashley Young, CM – Abdoulaye Doucoure, CM – Amadou Onana, LM – Dwight McNeil; AM – Jack Harrison; ST – Dominic Calvert – Lewin (4-4-1-1)