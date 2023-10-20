Everton haven't done too badly in regard to youth prospects in the last few years. Bringing in youngsters, as well as developing homegrown talents has always been a quiet aspect of the blue part of Merseyside.

Take the long-serving Seamus Coleman as an example, he was signed from Sligo Rovers back in 2009 for just £60,000 and steadily became a Premier League stalwart as well as arguably his country's best right back for a number of years.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin too, developed levels to his game after joining Everton in 2016. More recently, the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Ellis Simms have shown that the quality keeps coming in and around Everton's youth department.

With any good youth-orientated club, there's always a metaphorical conveyor belt in action behind the scenes. Thinking far ahead, scouts have to be ready to fill gaps and get players primed to potentially move in for a big player's departure or retirement.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one such player whose void is going to be hard to miss when he eventually leaves Everton.

Who could replace Doucoure?

Doucoure, 30, joined Everton from Watford in September 2020 for £20m and since then has been a real fan favourite.

Known for his dexterity across the park and brilliant box-to-box play - Doucoure's sheer determination has rubbed off on Toffees fans even in the toughest of times. Carlo Ancelotti even tipped the now-Mali international for a French cap back when he first arrived at Goodison Park.

Doucoure's performances, as well as a penchant for the odd spectacular goal, has drawn attention from different clubs - especially when he fell out of favour in Frank Lampard's tenure.

Although now, this summer's extension sees the Mali man contracted to Everton until 2024 - back in January there were interested parties in both Turkey and the Middle East.

After Doucoure's 2024 contract expiry, Everton may not look into the transfer market for a midfield replacement. Sean Dyche could have an exciting talent in Tyler Onyango already waiting on that 'conveyor belt' that was mentioned before.

Who is Tyler Onyango?

20-year-old Onyango has been at Everton since signing as a youth in 2011. Moving through the ranks, the midfielder has developed an imposing 6 foot 2 frame and seems similarly posed as the 6-foot Doucoure.

Although first-team options have been relatively drip-fed, Onyango has impressed higher-ups at the club and seen fringe action as well as multiple loan moves to gain experience.

As seen here, some even likened the youngster to Doucoure straight away, feeling he was the natural successor for the position. It's a somewhat sweeping statement, but just how good has Onyango been - and how could he be from what's been seen on loan at multiple League One clubs?

What's next for Tyler Onyango?

Well, it's quite hard to say - as the first loan spell to Burton Albion came to an end after just 16 games when the midfielder was recalled by his parent club and his second loan move at Forest Green Rovers was halted with a hamstring injury.

However, slithers of information from limited showings can reflect some intriguing insights when paired along with Everton's assessment of a youngster known for boasting "impressive stamina" among other key traits.

From FBref, it can be seen that in his 16 appearances for Burton, a side who ended the 2022/23 campaign 15th in League One, there were brief positives.

While only playing '10.5 90 minutes', Onyango won 14 tackles and made five interceptions. To reiterate, yes these are clearly really extensive stats. Sarcasm aside, it could reflect more on his inconsistency with injury at the time.

However, with consistent key involvement in multiple age groups, as well as five appearances for England U17 back in 2019 - a steady potential boils under the surface.

Everton still clearly values him, even though they await any resemblance to Doucoure-like contributions. Moreover, with his father's native land being Kenya, we could see Onyango come within an international contest when he ultimately makes good on some very formative development.